Fake Doctor Dupes Woman Medico Of Rs 14 Lakh On Pretext Of PG Admission; Held In Panipat
Panipat Cyber Police said the accused has duped 15-16 women doctors till now by creating fake profiles on social media.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Panipat: The Panipat Cyber Police have arrested a man, who duped young women doctors under the pretext of securing postgraduate admission. Posing as a doctor, the accused targeted young female doctors across several states through social media platforms.
The matter came to light following a complaint filed by a woman doctor at the Cyber police station. Police have frozen Rs 7 lakh in the accused's bank accounts.
DSP Satish Kumar said , "The complainant stated that a youth, claiming to be a doctor, befriended her on Instagram and duped her of Rs 14 lakh under the pretext of securing her admission into a PG course. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, initiated a technical investigation, and subsequently arrested the accused. He has been taken into police custody on a three-day remand for interrogation."
Investigations revealed that the accused has defrauded 15 to 16 young women MBBS doctors till now. The accused would create fake profiles on social media and initiate conversations with these women while posing as a doctor. Subsequently, he would extort money from them by making false promises related to admissions and career opportunities, police said.
"In Panipat, the accused identified himself as 'Dr Nikhil' on Instagram but his real name is Shahjuman and he hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He used a different name and identity in every instance to ensure that his true identity remained concealed," DSP Kumar said.
A case involving similar fraudulent activities was registered against the accused in Delhi in 2020, in connection with which he was currently out on bail. Furthermore, a case involving similar charges was also registered against him in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. The police are now investigating the accused's network and looking into other potential cases.
The police have frozen around Rs 7 lakh held in the accused's bank accounts. Also, a mobile phone and SIM cards were recovered from his possession. The cyber team is currently gathering information regarding other potential victims and the accused's contacts through technical analysis. The police have appealed to the public not to transfer money to strangers on social media after falling prey to their schemes.
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