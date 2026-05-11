ETV Bharat / state

Fake Doctor Dupes Woman Medico Of Rs 14 Lakh On Pretext Of PG Admission; Held In Panipat

Panipat: The Panipat Cyber ​​Police have arrested a man, who duped young women doctors under the pretext of securing postgraduate admission. Posing as a doctor, the accused targeted young female doctors across several states through social media platforms.

The matter came to light following a complaint filed by a woman doctor at the Cyber p​olice station. Police have frozen Rs 7 lakh in the accused's bank accounts.

DSP Satish Kumar said , "The complainant stated that a youth, claiming to be a doctor, befriended her on Instagram and duped her of Rs 14 lakh under the pretext of securing her admission into a PG course. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, initiated a technical investigation, and subsequently arrested the accused. He has been taken into police custody on a three-day remand for interrogation."

Investigations revealed that the accused has defrauded 15 to 16 young women MBBS doctors till now. The accused would create fake profiles on social media and initiate conversations with these women while posing as a doctor. Subsequently, he would extort money from them by making false promises related to admissions and career opportunities, police said.