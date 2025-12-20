ETV Bharat / state

Fake Distress Calls To 'Dial 112' Plague Ghaziabad Police

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Fake calls to the helpline number 112 have not only bemused the Ghaziabad police but also have turned into a menace.

Records show 657 such calls were made till November, with police teams reaching the designated locations, only to find that the entire information was false. The incidents are impacting the rapid response and resources of the police adversely.

In one such case, a caller informed that a delivery person had not handed over the shipment on time, while a young woman sought help after not being able to reach out to her boyfriend. Furthermore, frequent calls from people requesting to be dropped off at home due to inebriation and people involved in drunken brawls are also plaguing the police. It has also been observed that college goers have also called Dial 112 to report false theft or murder.