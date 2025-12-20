Fake Distress Calls To 'Dial 112' Plague Ghaziabad Police
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Fake calls to the helpline number 112 have not only bemused the Ghaziabad police but also have turned into a menace.
Records show 657 such calls were made till November, with police teams reaching the designated locations, only to find that the entire information was false. The incidents are impacting the rapid response and resources of the police adversely.
In one such case, a caller informed that a delivery person had not handed over the shipment on time, while a young woman sought help after not being able to reach out to her boyfriend. Furthermore, frequent calls from people requesting to be dropped off at home due to inebriation and people involved in drunken brawls are also plaguing the police. It has also been observed that college goers have also called Dial 112 to report false theft or murder.
Dial 112 has multi-modal integration. Upon receiving information, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) reaches the spot for investigation. In case of a fire, the fire department is also informed through the relevant control room, and the control room dispatches the nearest ambulance to the scene when a report of a road accident is received.
A total of 97 vehicles, including 58 four-wheelers and 39 two-wheelers for narrow lanes, are deployed for the 'Dial 112' service by the Ghaziabad Commissionerate along with the deployment of 650 police personnel. Ghaziabad has also secured the first position in the state several times for its quick response time in reaching the spot after a distress call.
ACP Ziauddin Ahmed said, "We have prosecuted such fake callers in the past and will continue with the same this year too."
