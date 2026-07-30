Man Impersonating As Customs Officer Flees With Rs 12 Lakh Gold Necklace At Chennai Airport
Airport officials are scrutinising CCTV footage from the domestic and international terminals to identify and trace the suspect
Published : July 30, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Chennai: An unidentified man posing as a Customs officer allegedly duped a passenger and fled with a 12-sovereign gold necklace worth nearly Rs 12 lakh at Chennai Airport, triggering a police investigation.
The victim, Nandagopal (23), a resident of Anna Nagar and an employee of a private firm in Virugambakkam, had gone to the Chennai Domestic Airport to receive a woman who had arrived from Coimbatore on an IndiGo flight.
The woman was carrying a gold necklace in an envelope. As per the complaint, Nandagopal took the envelope from the woman as he was asked to do so and both walked towards the airport terminal. At that point, a well-dressed man approached them, identified himself as a Customs officer, and claimed the envelope contained smuggled gold jewellery that needed to be examined.
The impersonator allegedly seized the envelope from Nandagopal, instructed him to follow for further verification, and then walked briskly towards the international terminal. Within moments, he disappeared, leaving the victim stranded.
Realising he had been deceived, Nandagopal alerted personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Customs officials. During preliminary verification, Customs authorities confirmed that none of their officers had intercepted or confiscated the envelope, indicating that the man had impersonated a government official.
Nandagopal subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Chennai Airport Police, stating that the envelope contained a 12-sovereign gold necklace valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh. Police have asked him to produce documents establishing ownership of the jewellery.
Chennai airport officials have launched a detailed probe and are scrutinising CCTV footage from the domestic and international terminals to identify and trace the suspect. Efforts are also underway to determine whether the accused is part of a larger gang targeting passengers through impersonation.
Police have registered a case and said further investigation is in progress.
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