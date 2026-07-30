ETV Bharat / state

Man Impersonating As Customs Officer Flees With Rs 12 Lakh Gold Necklace At Chennai Airport

Chennai: An unidentified man posing as a Customs officer allegedly duped a passenger and fled with a 12-sovereign gold necklace worth nearly Rs 12 lakh at Chennai Airport, triggering a police investigation.

The victim, Nandagopal (23), a resident of Anna Nagar and an employee of a private firm in Virugambakkam, had gone to the Chennai Domestic Airport to receive a woman who had arrived from Coimbatore on an IndiGo flight.

The woman was carrying a gold necklace in an envelope. As per the complaint, Nandagopal took the envelope from the woman as he was asked to do so and both walked towards the airport terminal. At that point, a well-dressed man approached them, identified himself as a Customs officer, and claimed the envelope contained smuggled gold jewellery that needed to be examined.

The impersonator allegedly seized the envelope from Nandagopal, instructed him to follow for further verification, and then walked briskly towards the international terminal. Within moments, he disappeared, leaving the victim stranded.