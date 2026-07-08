Fake Currency Racket Busted In Bihar; Counterfeit Notes, Gold Buscuits Seized
Four persons were taken into custody and they were being interrogated
Published : July 8, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Motihari: The Bihar Police on Tuesday night busted a major racket involved in circulating fake currency and seized counterfeit currency notes and gold biscuits worth crores.
The racket was operating from Bhopatpur village under Kalyanpur police station area in East Champaran district.
According to sources, simultaneous raids were conducted on the premises of two Bhopatpur residents--Suleman Ansari and Imtiyaz--after which four persons were taken into custody.
The search operation was led by SDPO (Sadar-1 and Sadar-2) Jitesh Pandey. The team involved two trainee DSPs, police personnel from five stations, the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), and other officers.
Though the details of seized items are not officially confirmed, nearly Rs 1 crore, Rs 13 lakh in cash, 38 gold biscuits (fine and rolled gold), weapons, ammunition and a vehicle were reportedly seized.
According to police sources, the interrogation of detained persons has revealed an organized modus operandi.
It is reported that the accused would lure people with the promise that if they hand over Rs 5,000, they would receive Rs 15,000 counterfeit notes in return—notes that would easily pass for genuine currency in the market.
To gain the victims' confidence, genuine notes were given instead of counterfeit ones in the initial transactions.
Once the money gets circulated in the market without any issue, the victim would become convinced of the gang's claims. Consequently, the individual would return to them with a larger sum of money.
According to sources, when a person returned a second or third time with a substantial amount, they were handed a bundle of notes arranged such that genuine notes were placed at the top and bottom, while the middle was filled with counterfeit notes bearing the inscription 'Children Bank'.
The bundle was packed so precisely that, at first glance, the entire stack appeared to consist of genuine currency.
By the time the victim could count or verify the currency notes, the accused would have fled the scene. People were defrauded of lakhs of rupees in this manner.
Interrogation revealed that if someone arrived to conduct a deal worth Rs five lakh or more, the accused would call them to a secluded location.
Gang members, already present at the spot, would arrive in police uniforms and stage a mock raid.
Subsequently, they would allegedly seize the entire amount on the pretext of confiscation. Fearing that the action had been taken by genuine police—and conscious of the fact that they had come for an illegal deal—victims would be afraid to file a complaint. The accused would take advantage of this psychological pressure to escape.
The police are now investigating whether the gang has links to any major criminal network.
The seized vehicles, mobile phones, documents, and other electronic devices are also being examined.
According to sources, search operations were also conducted at other suspected locations.
"A statement can only be made after the investigation is complete and the seized items verified. The details of the entire case will be disclosed in a press conference," said Jitesh Pandey, SDPO (Sadar-1 & Sadar-2)
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