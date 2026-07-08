ETV Bharat / state

Fake Currency Racket Busted In Bihar; Counterfeit Notes, Gold Buscuits Seized

Fake currency notes and gold buscuits were among the items seized from the gang in Motihari in Bihar ( ETV Bharat )

Motihari: The Bihar Police on Tuesday night busted a major racket involved in circulating fake currency and seized counterfeit currency notes and gold biscuits worth crores.

The racket was operating from Bhopatpur village under Kalyanpur police station area in East Champaran district.

According to sources, simultaneous raids were conducted on the premises of two Bhopatpur residents--Suleman Ansari and Imtiyaz--after which four persons were taken into custody.

The search operation was led by SDPO (Sadar-1 and Sadar-2) Jitesh Pandey. The team involved two trainee DSPs, police personnel from five stations, the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), and other officers.

Though the details of seized items are not officially confirmed, nearly Rs 1 crore, Rs 13 lakh in cash, 38 gold biscuits (fine and rolled gold), weapons, ammunition and a vehicle were reportedly seized.

According to police sources, the interrogation of detained persons has revealed an organized modus operandi.

The seized items in Motihari, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

It is reported that the accused would lure people with the promise that if they hand over Rs 5,000, they would receive Rs 15,000 counterfeit notes in return—notes that would easily pass for genuine currency in the market.

To gain the victims' confidence, genuine notes were given instead of counterfeit ones in the initial transactions.

Once the money gets circulated in the market without any issue, the victim would become convinced of the gang's claims. Consequently, the individual would return to them with a larger sum of money.