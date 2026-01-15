ETV Bharat / state

Fake Currency Note Racket Busted In Gujarat's Valsad, Duo Held

Vapi: The local crime of Gujarat's Valsad district busted a counterfeit currency racket operating from a flat in the Hariapark area of Vapi on Thursday and arrested two persons. The raid unearthed a total of 1,215 A4-sized sheets of paper, each printed with Rs 500 notes totalling Rs 24.3 lakh, along with modern equipment used for printing them, police said. The duo have been identified as Sanjay Pawar and Chhayadevi Mandal.

While patrolling, the LCB team led by Inspector Utsav Barot and ASI Ajay Amalbhai received credible intelligence about suspicious activities at a flat in the Hariapark area of Dungra. After confirming the information, the team conducted a planned raid, uncovering a mini-factory for printing counterfeit notes inside the flat.

The woman who rented out her flat for printing fake notes. (ETV Bharat)

Interrogation of the arrested individuals revealed that they were luring people with the promise of returning Rs 80 lakh cash if they provided Rs 30 lakh in genuine currency notes. The entire scam was being orchestrated by Pawar, in which several people were targeted.