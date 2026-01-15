Fake Currency Note Racket Busted In Gujarat's Valsad, Duo Held
Published : January 15, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Vapi: The local crime of Gujarat's Valsad district busted a counterfeit currency racket operating from a flat in the Hariapark area of Vapi on Thursday and arrested two persons. The raid unearthed a total of 1,215 A4-sized sheets of paper, each printed with Rs 500 notes totalling Rs 24.3 lakh, along with modern equipment used for printing them, police said. The duo have been identified as Sanjay Pawar and Chhayadevi Mandal.
While patrolling, the LCB team led by Inspector Utsav Barot and ASI Ajay Amalbhai received credible intelligence about suspicious activities at a flat in the Hariapark area of Dungra. After confirming the information, the team conducted a planned raid, uncovering a mini-factory for printing counterfeit notes inside the flat.
Interrogation of the arrested individuals revealed that they were luring people with the promise of returning Rs 80 lakh cash if they provided Rs 30 lakh in genuine currency notes. The entire scam was being orchestrated by Pawar, in which several people were targeted.
Mandal had rented out her flat to be used as a safe house for printing the counterfeit notes, police said, adding that the notes were printed using a colour printer on special paper and other equipment to make them look authentic.
"It seems preparations were underway to circulate the notes in the market. Counterfeit currency worth Rs 24.30 lakh, a colour printer, a paper cutter, a foot press, an electric board, three large packets of special paper for printing notes, two mobile phones and other items were seized from the spot," said a crime branch official.
Pawar is originally from Maharashtra's Nashik, while Mandal hails from Jharkhand, police said, adding that the racket may have links to other states. An investigation has been launched to determine how many people received the counterfeit notes and how many notes are in circulation.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Dungra police station against the duo who have been taken into custody, police said.
