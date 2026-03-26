Fake Call Centres Duping Foreign Nationals With Lure Of Loan Busted In Raipur, 42 Held
A significant quantity of electronic equipment, including 67 cellphones, 18 laptops, and 28 computers, valued at approximately Rs 16.53 lakh were seized in the raid.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Raipur: In a major crackdown on a cyber fraud racket, the district police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday raided three fake call centres and arrested 42 people. The gang duped several people abroad, specifically those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by luring them with false promises of securing loans.
Police said the operation was carried out in the limits of Rajendra Nagar and Ganj police stations following intelligence that call centres were being operated illegally in these areas. A joint police team raided the Pithalia Complex and Anjani Tower, where three distinct call centres were found with young individuals employed to target foreign citizens.
Police seized a significant quantity of electronic equipment, including 67 mobile phones, 18 laptops, and 28 computers valued at approximately Rs 16.53 lakh. The accused are young individuals who have completed Class 10 or Class 12 and hail from various states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Meghalaya. Notably, none hails from Chhattisgarh, police said.
The youths who were making the calls were paid between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 per month, while supervisors received Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, plus commissions, along with free accommodation and food facilities. They primarily targeted citizens of the UAE, luring them with false promises of securing loans and improving their poor CIBIL credit scores, police added.
Deputy commissioner of police (crime and cyber), Smritik Rajnala, said there were no valid documents authorising the operation of these call centres. "The accused had been involved in the illicit activity for a considerable period. The call centres had been operating from Raipur for the past year. During the raids, 42 individuals were arrested. The mastermind behind the gang is based in Ahmedabad, from where he monitored the activities of the call centres, managed financial transactions, and personnel," he added.
The stolen money was transferred via the Hawala system to the mastermind. This gang capitalised on a specific vulnerability within the banking system. Banks typically credit funds immediately upon the deposit of checks of small amounts, conducting the actual verification process within a 48-hour window. It was precisely this time lag that the fraudsters exploited to perpetrate their scam, the DCP said.
The police are currently making efforts to track down and apprehend the mastermind behind the network. Concurrently, they are investigating the syndicate's international connections and conducting forensic examinations of the seized electronic equipment.
The call centre syndicate was an integral part of a sophisticated, organised international cyber-fraud network. By exploiting technology, the banking infrastructure, and the trust of unsuspecting individuals, the group defrauded people residing abroad. The case not only underscores the gravity of cybercrime but also illustrates how even low-level employees can unwittingly become complicit in large-scale criminal enterprises.
Also Read