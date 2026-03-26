ETV Bharat / state

Fake Call Centres Duping Foreign Nationals With Lure Of Loan Busted In Raipur, 42 Held

Raipur: In a major crackdown on a cyber fraud racket, the district police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday raided three fake call centres and arrested 42 people. The gang duped several people abroad, specifically those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by luring them with false promises of securing loans.

Police said the operation was carried out in the limits of Rajendra Nagar and Ganj police stations following intelligence that call centres were being operated illegally in these areas. A joint police team raided the Pithalia Complex and Anjani Tower, where three distinct call centres were found with young individuals employed to target foreign citizens.

Police seized a significant quantity of electronic equipment, including 67 mobile phones, 18 laptops, and 28 computers valued at approximately Rs 16.53 lakh. The accused are young individuals who have completed Class 10 or Class 12 and hail from various states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Meghalaya. Notably, none hails from Chhattisgarh, police said.

The youths who were making the calls were paid between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 per month, while supervisors received Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, plus commissions, along with free accommodation and food facilities. They primarily targeted citizens of the UAE, luring them with false promises of securing loans and improving their poor CIBIL credit scores, police added.