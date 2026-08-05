ETV Bharat / state

Fake Call Centre In Hyderabad Dupes Australians Of Rs 100 Cr In Two Years, Prime Accused Arrested

Hyderabad: Police have arrested Devarapalli Pattabhi, the prime accused in Hyderabad's fake international call centre case, where several Australian citizens were duped of more than Rs 100 crore over a period of two years.

The fake call centre was busted by the Cyberabad Police in November 2025.

Pattabhi, a resident of Lingala village in Kallur mandal of Khammam district, along with his brothers Praveen and Prakash, set up the call centre in the name of Ritz IT Solutions in Ayyappa Society in Madhapur area of Hyderabad in 2024. They hired nine people as tele-callers.

The gang collected the email IDs and other personal details of Australian citizens and sent them fake pop-ups and emails saying their computers have been hacked. The pop-up message asked the Australian citizens to call the customer care number displayed on the pop-up message to fix the problem. If the victims contacted the phone number, it directly went to Ritz IT Solutions in Hyderabad.