ETV Bharat / state

Fake Call Centre Duping Foreigners Busted At BJP Leader's Complex In Gujarat; 10 Arrested

Gujarat Police have seized Rs 20 lakh in cash along with 40 mobile phones, 12 laptops, four high-speed routers, eight ATM cards and luxury car.

Fake Call Centre Duping Foreigners Busted At BJP Leader's Complex In Gujarat; 10 Arrested
Ten accused have been arrested in Idar of Sabarkantha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sabarkantha: The State Monitoring Cell of Gujarat Police has busted a fake call centre allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals under the pretext of providing loans and arrested 10 individuals, while 11 others are absconding.

The arrested accused are all residents of Ahmedabad. Police said searches are underway for the 11 absconders and their international connections are being probed.

The investigators also seized Rs 20 lakh in cash from the accused along with 40 mobile phones, 12 laptops, four high-speed routers, mobile chargers, headphones, eight ATM cards and a luxury car.

For the last three years, the call centre had been operating at Gangajal complex, owned by former BJP district vice-president Mukesh Solanki, on Barvav Road in Idar of Sabarkantha, under the guise of conducting online classes. The accused had defrauded foreign nationals of crores of rupees by luring them with loans.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Preliminary investigations indicate that financial fraud was committed using technology to target foreign nationals.

Inspector R K Karmata said, "Police raided the site based on specific information. Initial investigations revealed that fraud was being committed using data belonging to foreign nationals. Forensic examination of the seized electronic equipment and digital data will be conducted. Further investigations are underway to apprehend the absconders and expose the entire network."

Also Read

  1. Fake Call Centre Busted In Jaipur; Six Arrested
  2. Cyberabad Police Crack Down On Scam Call Centre That Targetted Australians

TAGGED:

FAKE CALL CENTRE
GUJARAT POLICE
CALL CENTRE DUPING FOREIGNERS
FAKE CALL CENTRE BUSTED IN GUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.