Fake Call Centre Duping Foreigners Busted At BJP Leader's Complex In Gujarat; 10 Arrested
Gujarat Police have seized Rs 20 lakh in cash along with 40 mobile phones, 12 laptops, four high-speed routers, eight ATM cards and luxury car.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Sabarkantha: The State Monitoring Cell of Gujarat Police has busted a fake call centre allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals under the pretext of providing loans and arrested 10 individuals, while 11 others are absconding.
The arrested accused are all residents of Ahmedabad. Police said searches are underway for the 11 absconders and their international connections are being probed.
The investigators also seized Rs 20 lakh in cash from the accused along with 40 mobile phones, 12 laptops, four high-speed routers, mobile chargers, headphones, eight ATM cards and a luxury car.
For the last three years, the call centre had been operating at Gangajal complex, owned by former BJP district vice-president Mukesh Solanki, on Barvav Road in Idar of Sabarkantha, under the guise of conducting online classes. The accused had defrauded foreign nationals of crores of rupees by luring them with loans.
A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Preliminary investigations indicate that financial fraud was committed using technology to target foreign nationals.
Inspector R K Karmata said, "Police raided the site based on specific information. Initial investigations revealed that fraud was being committed using data belonging to foreign nationals. Forensic examination of the seized electronic equipment and digital data will be conducted. Further investigations are underway to apprehend the absconders and expose the entire network."
