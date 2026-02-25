ETV Bharat / state

Fake Call Centre Duping Foreigners Busted At BJP Leader's Complex In Gujarat; 10 Arrested

Ten accused have been arrested in Idar of Sabarkantha ( ETV Bharat )

Sabarkantha: The State Monitoring Cell of Gujarat Police has busted a fake call centre allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals under the pretext of providing loans and arrested 10 individuals, while 11 others are absconding.

The arrested accused are all residents of Ahmedabad. Police said searches are underway for the 11 absconders and their international connections are being probed.

The investigators also seized Rs 20 lakh in cash from the accused along with 40 mobile phones, 12 laptops, four high-speed routers, mobile chargers, headphones, eight ATM cards and a luxury car.