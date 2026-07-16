ETV Bharat / state

Fake Call Centre Busted In Rajasthan; Three Held For Duping Victims In India, US And Canada

Alwar: Rajasthan Police have busted a cyber fraud racket operating through a fake call centre in Bhiwadi and arrested three accused who allegedly impersonated officials of foreign government agencies to cheat victims in India, the United States (US), Canada and other countries.

The accused allegedly threatened victims with fake legal action and "digital arrest" before extorting money from them. Police said the alleged mastermind is a software engineer who previously worked as a web developer for a private company.

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said the arrests were made following a tip-off. During the raid, police seized laptops, mobile phones and other electronic devices allegedly used in the cyber fraud operation.

According to the investigation, the accused posed as officials from the US Department of Justice, bank representatives and other government agencies.

They allegedly frightened victims by claiming that arrest warrants had been issued against them or that their bank accounts would be frozen, before coercing them into transferring money through cryptocurrency and other payment channels.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed transactions worth nearly US$ 1,00,000 (around Rs 96 lakh) linked to the accused.

Software Engineer Allegedly Masterminded The Fraud

Police identified the alleged mastermind as Mohit Gupta, a software and web developer who had earlier worked for a private company.