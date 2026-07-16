Fake Call Centre Busted In Rajasthan; Three Held For Duping Victims In India, US And Canada
Investigators recovered deleted digital evidence after dismantling a cyber fraud racket that allegedly duped victims across multiple countries.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Alwar: Rajasthan Police have busted a cyber fraud racket operating through a fake call centre in Bhiwadi and arrested three accused who allegedly impersonated officials of foreign government agencies to cheat victims in India, the United States (US), Canada and other countries.
The accused allegedly threatened victims with fake legal action and "digital arrest" before extorting money from them. Police said the alleged mastermind is a software engineer who previously worked as a web developer for a private company.
Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said the arrests were made following a tip-off. During the raid, police seized laptops, mobile phones and other electronic devices allegedly used in the cyber fraud operation.
According to the investigation, the accused posed as officials from the US Department of Justice, bank representatives and other government agencies.
They allegedly frightened victims by claiming that arrest warrants had been issued against them or that their bank accounts would be frozen, before coercing them into transferring money through cryptocurrency and other payment channels.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed transactions worth nearly US$ 1,00,000 (around Rs 96 lakh) linked to the accused.
Software Engineer Allegedly Masterminded The Fraud
Police identified the alleged mastermind as Mohit Gupta, a software and web developer who had earlier worked for a private company.
According to investigators, Gupta had been running the cyber fraud network for the past two years from his flat in a private residential society in Bhiwadi.
The other two accused have been identified as Rahul Singh, a resident of Delhi, and James Anil Mandal, a resident of West Bengal.
Deleted Data Recovered From Devices
Police said the accused had deleted data from their laptops and mobile phones to destroy evidence.
However, investigators recovered the deleted files during forensic examination. According to police, the accused would retrieve the deleted data whenever required and hide it on their laptops under different file names to avoid detection.
The recovered data is now being analysed as part of the ongoing investigation. Police said the accused meticulously prepared before making fraudulent calls.
Investigators found that they wrote complete scripts on the walls before contacting victims so they could speak fluent English without hesitation and convincingly pose as professional foreign officials during the scam.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are likely if more people are found to be involved in the racket.
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