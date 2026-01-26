ETV Bharat / state

Fake Call Centre Busted In Jaipur; Six Arrested

Jaipur: Busting a fake call centre racket on Monday, the police arrested six people who were operating a cyber fraud scheme from a rented apartment in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The raid was carried out by officials from the Ramnagariya police station, following a tip-off from constable Pradeep Soni. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were running an online gaming website on their laptops using a laser ID, and its connection was reportedly linked to Dubai. They lured people into online gaming, connected them through the ID, and then transferred the money to mule bank accounts, police said.