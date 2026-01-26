Fake Call Centre Busted In Jaipur; Six Arrested
The accused would first charge victims Rs 300 as registration fee, luring them with the promise of winning Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000 by playing online games.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Jaipur: Busting a fake call centre racket on Monday, the police arrested six people who were operating a cyber fraud scheme from a rented apartment in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
The raid was carried out by officials from the Ramnagariya police station, following a tip-off from constable Pradeep Soni. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were running an online gaming website on their laptops using a laser ID, and its connection was reportedly linked to Dubai. They lured people into online gaming, connected them through the ID, and then transferred the money to mule bank accounts, police said.
Special commissioner (operations) Rahul Prakash said the accused have been identified as Adnan Ahmed, Abu Hamza, Sampat Keer, Hemendra Singh Ranawat, Uttamram, and Umesh Malhotra. "Police seized 42 debit and credit cards, 31 chequebooks and passbooks, 17 mobile phones, five laptops and computers, five seals, seven SIM cards, a scooter and a car from them, " he added.
Prakash said the investigation revealed that the accused were working on a 10% commission basis. "They would first charge victims Rs 300 for registration, luring them with the promise of winning Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 by playing online games. When the victims invested a large sum of money, the accused would switch off their mobile phones. They were using fake SIM cards and mule bank accounts. Given the information suggesting links to Dubai, a detailed investigation is being carried out," he added.
Also Read