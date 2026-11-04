ETV Bharat / state

Fake Bail Order Uploaded On Rajasthan High Court Website; FIR Registered

Jodhpur: A fake bail order was uploaded on the Rajasthan High Court’s website on Monday, October 26, 2026. It remained there for eight days and was spotted only on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Upon discovering the order, the High Court administration immediately brought it to the attention of the Chief Justice and initiated the process of removing it from the website. Late Tuesday night, the High Court administration also submitted a report to the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station.

"An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Necessary action will be taken against those involved in this criminal conspiracy," said Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said that the investigation has been assigned to the SHO of the Vivek Vihar police station.

The matter pertains to an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case registered at the Rajiasar police station in Sri Ganganagar. Kalvinder Singh Panesar, an accused in an opium smuggling case, a resident of Moga city, Punjab, was found in possession of 8.061 kilograms of opium within the jurisdiction of the Rajiasar police station.