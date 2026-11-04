Fake Bail Order Uploaded On Rajasthan High Court Website; FIR Registered
The order was issued for Kalvinder Singh Panesar, an accused in an opium smuggling case; he is a resident of Moga city of Punjab.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Jodhpur: A fake bail order was uploaded on the Rajasthan High Court’s website on Monday, October 26, 2026. It remained there for eight days and was spotted only on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Upon discovering the order, the High Court administration immediately brought it to the attention of the Chief Justice and initiated the process of removing it from the website. Late Tuesday night, the High Court administration also submitted a report to the Kudi Bhagtasani Police Station.
"An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Necessary action will be taken against those involved in this criminal conspiracy," said Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia.
The Station House Officer (SHO) said that the investigation has been assigned to the SHO of the Vivek Vihar police station.
The matter pertains to an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case registered at the Rajiasar police station in Sri Ganganagar. Kalvinder Singh Panesar, an accused in an opium smuggling case, a resident of Moga city, Punjab, was found in possession of 8.061 kilograms of opium within the jurisdiction of the Rajiasar police station.
The fake bail order was issued for him.
It has been revealed that the judge, in whose name the order was purportedly issued, was indeed presiding over a division bench on the date in question. However, the judge had not issued any such order.
Furthermore, the case number cited in the bail petition does not correspond to any active case in the High Court.
Orders uploaded on October 12 and 15 in connection with this matter are also likely under investigation. Narendra Kumar, Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court, confirmed that an inquiry was being conducted into this case.
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