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FIR Filed After Bengaluru Woman Duped Of Rs 2.5 Crore By Fake Baba With An RBI Windfall Offer

Bengaluru: A woman from Bengaluru has alleged that she was duped of Rs 2.5 crore by a fake baba and two middlemen who exploited her fears by claiming her family was under the influence of 'evil spirits' and lured her with the promise of huge financial returns.

Based on a complaint filed by one Kumuda, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and currently residing in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have registered an FIR against self-styled godman Afsar Pasha and his alleged associates, Shankar and Bharath.

According to the FIR, Kumuda came into contact with Shankar and Bharath while seeking a loan after her son was injured in a two-wheeler accident. The accused allegedly convinced her that the accident had occurred because of 'evil spirits' affecting her family and claimed that special rituals were required to remove the curse.

The middlemen then introduced her to Afsar Pasha, who allegedly collected Rs 8 lakh to perform religious rituals at her house. After gaining her confidence, the accused allegedly told her they were about to receive Rs 500 crore from the Reserve Bank of India and persuaded her to lend them Rs 2.5 crore, promising to repay Rs 10 crore once the funds were released.