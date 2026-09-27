Fake Anti-Rabies Vaccines Case: FIR Lodged Against Two Kanpur Pharmaceutical Agencies
A team led by drug inspectors Ompal Singh and Devyani Dubey raided New RJ Agencies on Birhana Road and Elixir Cure Agency on Express Road.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Kanpur: A Kanpur connection has emerged during the investigation into counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines seized in Delhi, prompting police to register an FIR against the owners of two pharmaceutical agencies.
The Uttar Pradesh drug department revealed massive fraud in the purchase and sales records in the bills of both agencies. Acting on a complaint by the drug inspector, a case was registered at the Collectorganj police station on Saturday night against the owners.
A team led by drug inspectors Ompal Singh and Devyani Dubey conducted day-long raids at New RJ Agencies owned by Baljit Kaur, wife of Rajendra Singh, on Birhana Road and Elixir Cure Agency owned by Tarandeep Singh on Express Road.
It was found during the raid that the bill number under which New RJ Agency claimed to have purchased anti-rabies vaccines from Elixir Cure Agency was recorded by Elixir Cure Agency as the sale of a completely different vaccine to New RJ Agency. Anti-rabies vaccines were never actually sold under that bill, yet New RJ Agency was listing it as a purchase of the same.
Officials were surprised by this manipulation involving forged bills. Assistant district magistrate (city) Saurabh Singh said the role of both agencies appeared suspicious regarding the counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines.
"The drug inspector was directed to file a formal report against both agencies, and strict action will be taken against the guilty parties," he added.
Meanwhile, Collectorganj Station House Officer (SHO) confirmed that a case has been registered against both agencies based on the drug inspector's complaint, and a police team is investigating the matter to proceed with further action.
Additionally, there remains significant uncertainty regarding the supply of approximately 500 counterfeit vaccines to Agra. The investigation revealed that the batch of anti-rabies vaccines found to be counterfeit at New RJ Agency had been dispatched to a firm in Agra.
However, the Agra-based firm flatly refused to accept the consignment and never even collected it from the transporter. This shipment of approximately 500 vaccines, returned from Agra, has not yet reached New RJ Agency. A drug department team is working to locate and seize the missing stock.
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