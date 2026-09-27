ETV Bharat / state

Fake Anti-Rabies Vaccines Case: FIR Lodged Against Two Kanpur Pharmaceutical Agencies

Kanpur: A Kanpur connection has emerged during the investigation into counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines seized in Delhi, prompting police to register an FIR against the owners of two pharmaceutical agencies.

The Uttar Pradesh drug department revealed massive fraud in the purchase and sales records in the bills of both agencies. Acting on a complaint by the drug inspector, a case was registered at the Collectorganj police station on Saturday night against the owners.

A team led by drug inspectors Ompal Singh and Devyani Dubey conducted day-long raids at New RJ Agencies owned by Baljit Kaur, wife of Rajendra Singh, on Birhana Road and Elixir Cure Agency owned by Tarandeep Singh on Express Road.

It was found during the raid that the bill number under which New RJ Agency claimed to have purchased anti-rabies vaccines from Elixir Cure Agency was recorded by Elixir Cure Agency as the sale of a completely different vaccine to New RJ Agency. Anti-rabies vaccines were never actually sold under that bill, yet New RJ Agency was listing it as a purchase of the same.

Officials were surprised by this manipulation involving forged bills. Assistant district magistrate (city) Saurabh Singh said the role of both agencies appeared suspicious regarding the counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines.