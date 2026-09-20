Fake Aadhaar Card Making Racket Busted In Bihar, Prime Suspect Arrested From West Bengal
Kishanganj Police said the gang was involved in making fake certificates and used those to illegally generate Aadhaar cards and other forged documents.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Kishanganj: Bihar's Kishanganj Police have busted an interstate gang involved in making fake Aadhaar cards and the prime suspect was arrested during a raid in West Bengal, police said on Sunday. So far, four accused have been arrested in this case.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Superintendent of Police (SP) arrested the gang's 24-year-old prime suspect during an investigation of a case registered under Tedhagachh police station.
According to the police, SIT conducted a raid in the Raina police station area of West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman based on human and technical intelligence. Swapnamay Adhikari (24), a resident of Narayanpur in Raina was arrested and a mobile phone recovered from his possession.
The investigation revealed that the gang had been making fake certificates and using those to illegally generate Aadhaar cards and other forged documents. Police had previously arrested a key ringleader of the gang on April 2. As the investigation into the FIR progressed, police found evidence indicating that individuals from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were included in the gang. Consequently, the purview of the investigation was expanded to other states.
Police said that the accused, Swapnamay, helped provide 'Aadhaar Enrollment Client Software' to gang members for the purpose of creating fake Aadhaar cards. This software was being illegally supplied to certain shopkeepers in Kishanganj through this channel.
According to a press release issued by the police, four accused have been arrested in the case so far. Information regarding the gang's interstate network has come to light based on interrogation and evidence gathered during the investigation. The police are now conducting continuous raids to arrest other suspects involved in the case.
"Four accused have been arrested so far. Based on interrogation and evidence, the gang's interstate network has been uncovered. Raids are underway to arrest other wanted suspects involved in the case. The arrested accused has been sent to judicial custody after being produced before the court," an official of the Kishanganj police headquarters
said.
The operation involved SDPO-2 Manoj Kumar Singh, Police Inspector Umesh Kumar, District Intelligence Unit In-charge Md. Mushtaq, and Thakurganj Station House Officer (SHO) Dilshad Khan, along with other police officers and personnel.
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