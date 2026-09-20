ETV Bharat / state

Fake Aadhaar Card Making Racket Busted In Bihar, Prime Suspect Arrested From West Bengal

Kishanganj: Bihar's Kishanganj Police have busted an interstate gang involved in making fake Aadhaar cards and the prime suspect was arrested during a raid in West Bengal, police said on Sunday. So far, four accused have been arrested in this case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Superintendent of Police (SP) arrested the gang's 24-year-old prime suspect during an investigation of a case registered under Tedhagachh police station.

According to the police, SIT conducted a raid in the Raina police station area of ​​West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman based on human and technical intelligence. Swapnamay Adhikari (24), a resident of Narayanpur in Raina was arrested and a mobile phone recovered from his possession.

The investigation revealed that the gang had been making fake certificates and using those to illegally generate Aadhaar cards and other forged documents. Police had previously arrested a key ringleader of the gang on April 2. As the investigation into the FIR progressed, police found evidence indicating that individuals from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were included in the gang. Consequently, the purview of the investigation was expanded to other states.

Police said that the accused, Swapnamay, helped provide 'Aadhaar Enrollment Client Software' to gang members for the purpose of creating fake Aadhaar cards. This software was being illegally supplied to certain shopkeepers in Kishanganj through this channel.