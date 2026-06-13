Fake 21-Year-Old 'Brigadier' Trapped Over Motivational Talk In UP's Shahjahanpur
The accused used to roam in full uniform, affixed an Army star plate and a flag to his luxury car and was accompanied by bouncers.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: A 21-year-old man was held by the Military Police in the cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for posing as a Brigadier with the Army.
The accused identified as Aryan Verma was arrested on Friday. A fake ID card, a fake pistol, and various documents were recovered from him.
The accused was under the Army's radar since April and was finally apprehended after setting a trap. "He was invited to deliver a motivational lecture to students preparing for recruitment, when he was caught red-handed," Admin Commandant Colonel JS Jagran said.
The 'lecture' was set up at the Shaheed Sangrahalaya (Martyrs’ Museum) inside the Shahjahanpur Cantonment area.
Investigations revealed that he had even installed a fake nameplate at his residence.
"The accused, identified as Aryan Verma (21), used to roam Shahjahanpur and surrounding areas posing as a Brigadier in full uniform and medals," Jagran said.
He said that the accused had also affixed an Army star plate and a flag to his luxury car. The accused was accompanied by two bouncers, whom he claimed were NSG commandos assigned to him for special security.
"The rank of Brigadier in the Army is highly significant. Yet this 21-year-old youth claimed to hold that rank. A fake ID card was found in his car, and he possessed a forged stamp bearing the name of the Dean of the Armed Forces Medical College," Jagran said further.
The Colonel added that the accused carried a regimental cane, an item typically carried by Army officers, and a replica pistol with him.
Aryan, sources said, had failed NEET exam a few times and was living in Delhi though he is originally from Shahjahanpur. He used to visit Shahjahanpur after every few weeks.
Shifting his focus to armed forces, the accused, in January this year, had told his family and friends that he had been selected in the Army as a Brigadier and was posted in Chandigarh.
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