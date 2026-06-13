ETV Bharat / state

Fake 21-Year-Old 'Brigadier' Trapped Over Motivational Talk In UP's Shahjahanpur

The accused with his bouncers and driver. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Shahjahanpur: A 21-year-old man was held by the Military Police in the cantonment area of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for posing as a Brigadier with the Army.

The accused identified as Aryan Verma was arrested on Friday. A fake ID card, a fake pistol, and various documents were recovered from him.

The accused was under the Army's radar since April and was finally apprehended after setting a trap. "He was invited to deliver a motivational lecture to students preparing for recruitment, when he was caught red-handed," Admin Commandant Colonel JS Jagran said.

The 'lecture' was set up at the Shaheed Sangrahalaya (Martyrs’ Museum) inside the Shahjahanpur Cantonment area.

Investigations revealed that he had even installed a fake nameplate at his residence.