Five Cops Injured As Late-Night MCD Demolition Drive Near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque In Delhi Turns Violent

New Delhi: An anti-encroachment drive carried out in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Turkman Gate area near Ramlila Maidan in the national capital turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming five of its personnel received injuries.

In compliance with the directives from the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) carried out the drive with 17 bulldozers and a heavy police presence. While such operations typically begin after 8 AM, the administration started this one at 1:30 AM due to security concerns and the potential for protests.

The primary objective of the drive was to demolish an illegally constructed community hall, a dispensary, and some commercial structures near the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque and on land belonging to Ramlila Maidan.

As soon as the bulldozers began demolishing the structures, locals started protesting, and the situation soon became tense when some miscreants started pelting stones at the police and municipal workers.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, said at least five police personnel were injured in the violence. The Police said that teargas shells were used to disperse the crowd and normalcy was restored shortly after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, according to PTI, said MCD scheduled the demolition for the intervening night of January 6 and 7, following which police personnel were mobilised and deployed at the site, but around 100-150 people gathered when MCD machinery, including JCBs, was about to arrive.