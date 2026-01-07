Five Cops Injured As Late-Night MCD Demolition Drive Near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque In Delhi Turns Violent
The objective of the MCD bulldozer drive was to demolish an 'illegally' constructed community hall, a dispensary, and some commercial structures.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
New Delhi: An anti-encroachment drive carried out in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Turkman Gate area near Ramlila Maidan in the national capital turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming five of its personnel received injuries.
In compliance with the directives from the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) carried out the drive with 17 bulldozers and a heavy police presence. While such operations typically begin after 8 AM, the administration started this one at 1:30 AM due to security concerns and the potential for protests.
The primary objective of the drive was to demolish an illegally constructed community hall, a dispensary, and some commercial structures near the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque and on land belonging to Ramlila Maidan.
As soon as the bulldozers began demolishing the structures, locals started protesting, and the situation soon became tense when some miscreants started pelting stones at the police and municipal workers.
The Delhi Police, in a statement, said at least five police personnel were injured in the violence. The Police said that teargas shells were used to disperse the crowd and normalcy was restored shortly after the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, according to PTI, said MCD scheduled the demolition for the intervening night of January 6 and 7, following which police personnel were mobilised and deployed at the site, but around 100-150 people gathered when MCD machinery, including JCBs, was about to arrive.
He said most people dispersed after being persuaded, though some tried to create a ruckus and resorted to stone-pelting, in which five policemen sustained minor injuries and were given medical treatment. "We had to use teargas to disperse the crowd," the DCP said.
Legal action will be initiated after medical reports, statements, he said, adding that CCTV footage is being analysed.
The Delhi Police is monitoring the entire area using drone cameras. Currently, a heavy police force and Rapid Action Force personnel are deployed in the area, and the situation is under control.
Court Order and Survey
This action was taken after a joint survey revealed that approximately 2,512 square feet of PWD land and 36,248 square feet of municipal land had been illegally encroached upon.
The Delhi High Court had clarified that religious or cemetery land cannot be used for commercial purposes, such as private banquet halls or clinics.
According to MCD officials, "This action is completely legal and in accordance with court orders. Clearing government land of encroachments is our priority."
The police said that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), had informed the police in advance about the proposed demolition and sought deployment of force for maintaining law and order.
The DCP said that immediately after receiving the intimation, the police contacted locals and informed them that the demolition was a legal action, adding that the police took the people of the area into confidence and received considerable cooperation from them.
Read More: