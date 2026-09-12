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Faith Meets Sustainability: Lalbaugcha Raja 'Prasad' Waste To Power Mumbai's Civic Hospitals

A 32-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva installed at the entrance of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav mandal ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai, ( PTI )

Mumbai: In a unique blend of faith and sustainability, wet waste from the prasad counters at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal will soon power civic hospitals across the city this Ganesh festival.

Under the BMC's 'Prasad to Energy' initiative, around 80 metric tonnes of food waste will be routed to biomethanation plants at four municipal hospitals to generate over 7,700 units of clean electricity, officials said.

The civic body has launched this initiative in coordination with the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal, one of the city's most popular Ganpati pandals that sees heavy footfall of devotees, including celebrities, during the 11-day festival.

According to an official release issued on Friday, the BMC estimates that around 8 to 10 metric tonnes of food and organic waste will be generated daily at the mandal during the 11-day Ganesh festival that begins on September 14.