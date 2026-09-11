ETV Bharat / state

Failure To Marry After Long Relationship Does Not Automatically Amount To Cheating: Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has quashed a First Information Report (FIR) registered against a man accused of having physical relations with a woman on the promise of marriage.

The court clarified that a marriage failing to take place after a long relationship, or a subsequent refusal to marry, cannot by itself establish that the man made a false promise from the beginning with criminal intent to cheat.

What Is The Case About?

According to the facts, the woman, 37, and the man were in a relationship from June 2023 to April 2025, for nearly two years.

She alleged that the man had physical relations with her after promising to marry her, but later refused to do so. Based on these allegations, she filed a police complaint.

The complaint stated that the two travelled together several times and stayed at different guest houses during their relationship. The woman also claimed that they had undergone a marriage-related ritual involving the tying of a mangalsutra.

The man subsequently approached the Gujarat High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR and the criminal proceedings initiated on its basis.

Advocate Jignesh Nayak, appearing for the petitioner, argued that even if the allegations were considered in their entirety, there was no material to show that the man had never intended to marry the woman and had made the promise solely to deceive her and establish physical relations.

He submitted that the circumstances of the relationship did not indicate a criminal intention from the outset.

The principal question before the High Court was whether every case in which a person promises marriage but the marriage subsequently does not take place can be treated as a false promise from the beginning and made the basis of a criminal offence.

The High Court observed that failure to fulfil a promise of marriage and making a false promise from the outset are two different things. The court must examine whether the accused intended to marry when the promise was made.