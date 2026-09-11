Failure To Marry After Long Relationship Does Not Automatically Amount To Cheating: Gujarat High Court
A woman had alleged that the couple travelled together, stayed at guest houses and even underwent a mangalsutra-related ceremony during their relationship.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has quashed a First Information Report (FIR) registered against a man accused of having physical relations with a woman on the promise of marriage.
The court clarified that a marriage failing to take place after a long relationship, or a subsequent refusal to marry, cannot by itself establish that the man made a false promise from the beginning with criminal intent to cheat.
What Is The Case About?
According to the facts, the woman, 37, and the man were in a relationship from June 2023 to April 2025, for nearly two years.
She alleged that the man had physical relations with her after promising to marry her, but later refused to do so. Based on these allegations, she filed a police complaint.
The complaint stated that the two travelled together several times and stayed at different guest houses during their relationship. The woman also claimed that they had undergone a marriage-related ritual involving the tying of a mangalsutra.
The man subsequently approached the Gujarat High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR and the criminal proceedings initiated on its basis.
Advocate Jignesh Nayak, appearing for the petitioner, argued that even if the allegations were considered in their entirety, there was no material to show that the man had never intended to marry the woman and had made the promise solely to deceive her and establish physical relations.
He submitted that the circumstances of the relationship did not indicate a criminal intention from the outset.
The principal question before the High Court was whether every case in which a person promises marriage but the marriage subsequently does not take place can be treated as a false promise from the beginning and made the basis of a criminal offence.
The High Court observed that failure to fulfil a promise of marriage and making a false promise from the outset are two different things. The court must examine whether the accused intended to marry when the promise was made.
'Failure To Marry And Making A False Promise Of Marriage Are Not The Same'
The court noted that the relationship in the present case continued for a considerable period and involved the couple travelling and staying together. The complaint also referred to the mangalsutra-related ceremony.
Considering these circumstances, the relationship could not be treated as one based on a false promise of marriage from the beginning. The eventual failure to marry was not, by itself, sufficient to establish that the man had intended to deceive the woman when the promise was made.
The court distinguished this from cases where a person has no intention of marrying from the outset but makes a false promise solely to establish physical relations and obtains consent on that basis. In such circumstances, the legal position may be different.
However, where two people remain in a consensual relationship for a prolonged period and subsequently do not marry, that outcome alone does not establish a criminal intention to cheat or make a false promise from the beginning.
'Initial Intention Must Be Assessed Separately'
Advocate Jignesh Nayak said the High Court had considered this distinction while quashing the FIR and the criminal proceedings against the man.
The decision makes clear that relationships involving promises of marriage cannot be assessed uniformly. The facts and circumstances of each case, particularly the accused's intention when the promise was made, must be examined separately.
The ruling does not mean that a person who establishes physical relations through a false promise of marriage is immune from legal action. If the complaint and available material prima facie show that the accused had no intention of marrying from the outset and made the promise solely to establish physical relations, proceedings can be initiated under the law.
In the present case, however, the High Court found that the available facts did not establish that the promise had been fraudulent from the beginning. It therefore quashed the FIR and the criminal proceedings arising from it.
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