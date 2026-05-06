Failing To Find Takers, Bhopal Metro Doubles Up As Event Manager
The 'Celebration On Wheels' launched by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited offers pre-wedding shoots, film shoots and birthday parties on board the metro.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Bhopal: Failing to find takers, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has introduced an innovative initiative to utilise the metro coaches in Bhopal and Indore to host pre-wedding shoots, film shoots, birthday parties, and other events to offset mounting operational costs.
The metro service, which recently commenced operations in Bhopal and Indore, is failing to attract the expected number of passengers. Despite incurring daily operational costs of up to Rs 8 lakh, there are days when fewer than 100 passengers utilize the service. Consequently, to offset these mounting losses, the metro administration has launched a new initiative. The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has introduced the ‘Celebration on Wheels’ scheme.
Birthdays, Pre-Wedding Shoots On Metro
The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has implemented the ‘Celebration on Wheels’ policy to offer passengers a memorable experience. Under this policy, the metro and its station premises can now serve as venues for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, and various other social and cultural gatherings.
With this facility, the metro will transcend its role as merely a mode of transport to become a platform for celebrating special moments. To avail of this service, individuals will need to pay between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per hour. Bookings must be made 15 days in advance, and strict adherence to both the established rules and timings is mandatory.
The metro is now set to become a novel venue for celebrations. Under this new initiative, metro coaches and select stations can be booked specifically for special events, thereby offering the public a fresh and unique experience. The scheme permits a maximum of 50 guests to attend a single event.
Rental Rates For Celebrations And Shoots
Applications for any event must be submitted at least 15 days prior to the scheduled date. Permission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis; therefore, interested individuals must make their bookings in a timely manner. Otherwise, they will not be able to secure a booking.
A Major Step To Mitigate Losses
The move is aimed at reducing the financial losses incurred by the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects. This initiative will help boost the Metro's revenue and assist in offsetting its deficits. Through initiatives like "Celebration on Wheels," the Metro gains a new commercial model, which is also expected to enhance its popularity within these cities. All eyes will remain fixed on how successful this scheme proves to be in the future.
Participants in these celebrations are prohibited from carrying alcohol, as well as bidis or cigarettes. The carrying of firecrackers is also strictly forbidden.
S. Krishna Chaitanya, Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said that the 'Celebration on Wheels' initiative has been designed with the vibrant culture of Bhopal and Indore—along with the evolving lifestyles of their citizens—firmly in mind.
“This initiative represents an endeavor to bring the Metro closer to the general public, enabling people to celebrate their special moments within a safe and modern environment," he said.
Key Highlights Of 'Celebration On Wheels' Scheme
- Facilities for hosting events available within Metro coaches and at selected stations.
- Offers citizens a unique celebratory experience within a modern, urban transportation setting.
- An initiative aimed at boosting "non-fare revenue" and optimizing the utilization of existing infrastructure.
- Event arrangements are managed in a manner that does not disrupt regular Metro operations or passenger convenience.
- Suitable for film shoots, web series, documentaries, advertisements, birthday parties, and kitty parties.
- Facilities available for pre-wedding shoots, celebratory photoshoots, and various other creative activities.
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