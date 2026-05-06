ETV Bharat / state

Failing To Find Takers, Bhopal Metro Doubles Up As Event Manager

Bhopal: Failing to find takers, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has introduced an innovative initiative to utilise the metro coaches in Bhopal and Indore to host pre-wedding shoots, film shoots, birthday parties, and other events to offset mounting operational costs.

The metro service, which recently commenced operations in Bhopal and Indore, is failing to attract the expected number of passengers. Despite incurring daily operational costs of up to Rs 8 lakh, there are days when fewer than 100 passengers utilize the service. Consequently, to offset these mounting losses, the metro administration has launched a new initiative. The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has introduced the ‘Celebration on Wheels’ scheme.

A view of Bhopal metro service (ETV Bharat)

Birthdays, Pre-Wedding Shoots On Metro

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has implemented the ‘Celebration on Wheels’ policy to offer passengers a memorable experience. Under this policy, the metro and its station premises can now serve as venues for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, and various other social and cultural gatherings.

With this facility, the metro will transcend its role as merely a mode of transport to become a platform for celebrating special moments. To avail of this service, individuals will need to pay between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per hour. Bookings must be made 15 days in advance, and strict adherence to both the established rules and timings is mandatory.

The metro is now set to become a novel venue for celebrations. Under this new initiative, metro coaches and select stations can be booked specifically for special events, thereby offering the public a fresh and unique experience. The scheme permits a maximum of 50 guests to attend a single event.