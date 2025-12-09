Failed Theft Conspiracy Leads To Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh: Five Students Killed, ASI's Son Arrested
Police said a group of individuals stopped the trolley with an intention of theft but a car collided with it, killing five students.
Chilakaluripeta: Investigations into a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district that killed five students took a surprising turn as police arrested the son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who masterminded a theft conspiracy, triggering the collision.
The accident occurred on Chilakaluripet bypass in Palnadu on December 4 after a car collided with a trolley. Five of the six students travelling in the car died on the spot. Initially, it appeared to be a regular road accident but CCTV footage revealed startling details.
The footage showed a vehicle overtaking a trolley and the latter suddenly coming to a halt. Moments later, a speeding car collides with the trolley. Police concluded that the trailer was deliberately stopped, causing the fatal collision. Based on the vehicle's number plate captured in the CCTV camera, police identified that it belonged to Malamanchi Venkat Naidu, son of ASI in Narasaraopet, Seenu.
Venkatanaidu along with his four associates were taken into custody and questioned by Guntur Range IG Sarvashreshtha Tripathi and Palnadu SP B. Krishna Rao on Monday.
Sources said interrogations revealed that the accused were chasing the trolley, which was transporting tractor parts worth several lakhs. The accused allegedly planned to halt the vehicle, kidnap the driver, steal the tractor parts and sell those, they added.
Meanwhile, the trolley driver, a native of Haryana, told police that he had noticed the suspects’ vehicle following him from the Guntur border. He finally stopped the trolley after they signalled him to pull over. Minutes later, the students’ car hit the trolley, and the suspects fled the scene, the driver told.
The main accused, Venkat Naidu, along with his accomplices, Mahesh Babu, Gopi, SK Basha, and Venkata Rao, are now in police custody, while one more suspect is absconding. Police said one of the accused has confessed to the crime.
Further investigation revealed that Venkat Naidu has a criminal past and has been booked in at least two cases at Narasaraopet Rural police station. In 2023, he allegedly cheated a person by promising to exchange gold at a lower price and took Rs 50 lakh in cash along with a car.
