Failed Theft Conspiracy Leads To Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh: Five Students Killed, ASI's Son Arrested

Chilakaluripeta: Investigations into a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district that killed five students took a surprising turn as police arrested the son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who masterminded a theft conspiracy, triggering the collision.

The accident occurred on Chilakaluripet bypass in Palnadu on December 4 after a car collided with a trolley. Five of the six students travelling in the car died on the spot. Initially, it appeared to be a regular road accident but CCTV footage revealed startling details.

The footage showed a vehicle overtaking a trolley and the latter suddenly coming to a halt. Moments later, a speeding car collides with the trolley. Police concluded that the trailer was deliberately stopped, causing the fatal collision. Based on the vehicle's number plate captured in the CCTV camera, police identified that it belonged to Malamanchi Venkat Naidu, son of ASI in Narasaraopet, Seenu.

Venkatanaidu along with his four associates were taken into custody and questioned by Guntur Range IG Sarvashreshtha Tripathi and Palnadu SP B. Krishna Rao on Monday.