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Fadnavis Dubs CJP 'Congress Jitao Programme', Rahul's Youth Outreach 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called the CJP "Congress Jitao Programme", and accused the Opposition of focusing on individual issues after failing to defeat the BJP on ideological grounds.

Speaking at the BJP's state-level convention in Pune, Fadnavis also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's youth outreach programme, "Chhatron Ki Goonj", calling it "Jhooth Ki Goonj" (echo of lies). Speaking about women's issues, he also asked why the Congress did not give an opportunity to lead to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The Opposition has realised that it cannot win the battle of ideology. That is why the battle has now shifted to issues. But we cannot afford to lose even this battle. We have to win it and defeat their fake narrative," Fadnavis said.

Drawing an analogy with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's guerrilla warfare tactics, Fadnavis said the BJP now needed to adopt innovative methods to counter attacks from the Opposition. "Like the Mavlas (soldiers) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it is now time to launch an offensive," he said. Before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress came out with the Bharat Jodo campaign, but it was not its own narrative, he said.

"There were 180 different NGOs. I had said in the assembly that of these 180 NGOs, the majority had been tagged as 'urban naxals' by the UPA government. By bringing all these entities together, Congress created a narrative against BJP. Congress knew that such entities do not have baggage, they have no accountability and they do not have to fight elections and one can not raise questions about them....these entities spread lies every day during the Lok Sabha elections and we were answering them," he said.

He also accused the Opposition of trying to build narratives around issues including the Ram temple in Ayodhya and condition of Zilla Parishad schools. "An attempt was made to create a narrative that there was something wrong with the Ram temple," he said.

Referring to the Cockroach Janta Party, Fadnavis said, "CJP is not a small group. It is essentially a Congress Jitao Programme. The people associated with it are only the face, there are others working behind them. "See who is attending the meetings of the CJP. They are those same 180 entities....These same people are now coming up with new names," Fadnavis said.

On Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme, Fadnavis said, "Chhatron Ki Goonj is actually Jhooth Ki Goonj." The BJP needed to adapt its communication strategy to reach the younger generation, which increasingly gets information through social media platforms, Fadnavis said.