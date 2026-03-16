ETV Bharat / state

Fadnavis Defends Bill Against Fraudulent Religious Conversions, Cites Exploitation Of Women

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said several women have been lured into relationships, married and later abandoned, asserting the bill against fraudulent religious conversion aims to address these issues and curb such practices. The Opposition parties are politicising the issue for vote-bank gains, but once they read the bill carefully, they will have no objections, Fadnavis told reporters at the Mantralaya.

Maharashtra was not the first state to introduce such legislation, and several states had already enacted similar laws to curb unlawful religious conversions, he noted. If enacted, Maharashtra will join states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand that have enacted similar laws to regulate religious conversions.

The government on Friday introduced in the state assembly the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, which has stringent provisions to prohibit religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage. As per the Bill, those involved in unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and shall also be liable for fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Violations in respect of a minor, person of unsound mind or woman or person belonging to the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and fine of Rs 5 lakh.

"There have been many cases where women were lured, they eloped, and were abandoned after marriage. In such a situation, it raises the question of their child from such a relationship. It complicates their life. The bill is trying to find out solutions to such problems," Fadnavis said.

If the Opposition parties had read the bill carefully, they would realise that it does not target any community but is aimed at preventing conversions carried out through inducement, coercion or pressure, he said.