ETV Bharat / state

Fadnavis Becomes Maharashtra's Third Longest Serving CM, Overtakes Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis has become the third longest-serving Chief Minister in Maharashtra's history in terms of cumulative tenure, overtaking NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

As of July 12, 2026, Fadnavis has completed 2,430 days as the chief minister across three terms, surpassing Pawar's cumulative tenure of 2,412 days spread over four terms, according to records of the Maharashtra legislature.

Former chief minister Vasantrao Naik continues to hold the record as Maharashtra's longest-serving chief minister with 4,096 days (11 years and 78 days) in office, followed by Vilasrao Deshmukh with 2,686 days (around seven years and 129 days).

Fadnavis first assumed office on October 31, 2014, and completed a full five-year term till November 2019. He returned briefly as chief minister for three days in November 2019, but was forced to resign after failing to secure a majority.