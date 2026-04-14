Factory Workers Strangle Dog To Death With Bulldozer In Rajasthan; Two Arrested
A video of the incident showed the accused tying a steel noose around the dog's neck and hang it from a bulldozer, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a shocking case reported from Rajasthan, a pet dog was hanged to death from a bulldozer with a steel wire by factory workers over its frequent bites in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Police have arrested two workers in connection with the case following a complaint by the dog's owner.
The incident has been reported from the Boranada Road, near Salawas area of the city. Vivek Vihar Police Station Officer Dilip Khadav stated that the complainant named Manoj filed a report regarding the matter, based on which a case has been registered.
Acting on the evidence from the CCTV footage, the accused—identified as Mainpal and Rajkumar—have been arrested, Khadav said. The bulldozer used in the crime has also been seized, he said adding the accused are scheduled to be produced before the court today.
Frequent Bite Cases
Police interrogation of the accused revealed that the dog they killed used to enter the factory premises frequently and would bite the workers very often. Frustrated by this, Mainpal and Rajkumar placed a steel wire around the dog's neck on Sunday, they said.
The workers said that they tied the wire to the bucket of the bulldozer. They subsequently started the bulldozer and raised the bucket; as the wire noose tightened, the dog was strangled and died. Afterward, the duo abandoned the dog's carcass on the road. A video of the incident has also surfaced, capturing the entire sequence of the crime.
Read More: