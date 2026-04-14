ETV Bharat / state

Factory Workers Strangle Dog To Death With Bulldozer In Rajasthan; Two Arrested

Jodhpur: In a shocking case reported from Rajasthan, a pet dog was hanged to death from a bulldozer with a steel wire by factory workers over its frequent bites in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Police have arrested two workers in connection with the case following a complaint by the dog's owner.

The incident has been reported from the Boranada Road, near Salawas area of the city. Vivek Vihar Police Station Officer Dilip Khadav stated that the complainant named Manoj filed a report regarding the matter, based on which a case has been registered.

Acting on the evidence from the CCTV footage, the accused—identified as Mainpal and Rajkumar—have been arrested, Khadav said. The bulldozer used in the crime has also been seized, he said adding the accused are scheduled to be produced before the court today.