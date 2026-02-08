Factory Churning Out Adulterated Milk Busted In Gujarat's Sabarkantha
Over 1,900 litres of fake milk, 1,000 litres of buttermilk and items worth Rs 71 lakh were seized from the factory.
Sabarkantha: The Sabarkantha Local Crime Branch (LCB) busted a factory allegedly manufacturing adulterated milk for the last around five years at Salal village in Prantij taluka of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.
The factory, called Shri Satya Dairy Products, located near the railway crossing in the village, was involved in large-scale illegal production of toxic and chemical-laced milk. Police said milk at the factory was prepared by mixing water, milk powder, caustic soda, refined palmolein oil, refined soybean oil, detergent powder and urea.
The factory's workers used just 300 litres of real milk everyday to churn out 1,700 to 1,800 litres of adulterated milk. The LCB team seized 1,962 litres of fake milk, over 1,000 litres of buttermilk, and items worth Rs 71 lakh including massive amounts of whey and skimmed milk powder from the factory.
The milk manufactured in the factory was supplied within the village and nearby areas. The LCB team after the raid also discovered that the registration plate of the tempo used for transporting the milk was incorrectly affixed.
While the owner of the factory, Rakeshbhai alias Dhamo Naranbhai Patel, managed to flee before the raid, five staff-Jitendrakumar Vithalbhai Patel, resident of Vijapur, Mehsana; Sachinkumar Ramanji Makwana, Karankumar Kalaji Parmar; Ajaysingh Ramsingh Parmar of Pratij, Sabarkantha along with a minor were detained by the LCB team.
A case has been registered at Prantij police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Police said while the accused are being questioned for details on the functioning of the factory, a manhunt has been launched to nab Rakeshbhai.
