Factory Churning Out Adulterated Milk Busted In Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha: The Sabarkantha Local Crime Branch (LCB) busted a factory allegedly manufacturing adulterated milk for the last around five years at Salal village in Prantij taluka of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

The factory, called Shri Satya Dairy Products, located near the railway crossing in the village, was involved in large-scale illegal production of toxic and chemical-laced milk. Police said milk at the factory was prepared by mixing water, milk powder, caustic soda, refined palmolein oil, refined soybean oil, detergent powder and urea.

The factory's workers used just 300 litres of real milk everyday to churn out 1,700 to 1,800 litres of adulterated milk. The LCB team seized 1,962 litres of fake milk, over 1,000 litres of buttermilk, and items worth Rs 71 lakh including massive amounts of whey and skimmed milk powder from the factory.