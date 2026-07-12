ETV Bharat / state

Factional Feud: Alipore Court Declares Arup Roy’s Faction As Valid Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: The Alipore Court has delivered a significant verdict regarding the ongoing dispute following the Assembly elections, marking a major turning point in the tussle over control of the Trinamool Congress. The court has recognised the faction led by Arup Roy as the genuine Trinamool Congress.

Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, made this claim during a press conference on Sunday. Citing a copy of the court order, he stated that no other party is permitted to use the name, flag, or party office of the Trinamool Congress.

According to the court's directive, the National Working Committee of the Trinamool Congress, formed during the special session on June 22, has been recognised as the only valid body. In this context, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay said, “The court verdict clearly states that the National Working Committee elected during the special session held on June 22, 2026, is the only authorized and valid executive body for conducting the affairs of the All India Trinamool Congress."

He further asserted that the committee led by Arup Roy holds the legal right to manage the party. Sending a stern message to the rival faction, the Leader of the Opposition declared that no further confusion could be spread using the Trinamool name. He stated, "Apart from the All India Trinamool Congress chaired by Arup Roy, if anyone anywhere claims to be an office-bearer of the All India Trinamool Congress, it is illegal and cannot be done."