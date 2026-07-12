Factional Feud: Alipore Court Declares Arup Roy’s Faction As Valid Trinamool Congress
Citing a copy of the court order, Ritabrata said no other party is permitted to use name, flag, or party office of the Trinamool Congress.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Kolkata: The Alipore Court has delivered a significant verdict regarding the ongoing dispute following the Assembly elections, marking a major turning point in the tussle over control of the Trinamool Congress. The court has recognised the faction led by Arup Roy as the genuine Trinamool Congress.
Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, made this claim during a press conference on Sunday. Citing a copy of the court order, he stated that no other party is permitted to use the name, flag, or party office of the Trinamool Congress.
According to the court's directive, the National Working Committee of the Trinamool Congress, formed during the special session on June 22, has been recognised as the only valid body. In this context, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay said, “The court verdict clearly states that the National Working Committee elected during the special session held on June 22, 2026, is the only authorized and valid executive body for conducting the affairs of the All India Trinamool Congress."
He further asserted that the committee led by Arup Roy holds the legal right to manage the party. Sending a stern message to the rival faction, the Leader of the Opposition declared that no further confusion could be spread using the Trinamool name. He stated, "Apart from the All India Trinamool Congress chaired by Arup Roy, if anyone anywhere claims to be an office-bearer of the All India Trinamool Congress, it is illegal and cannot be done."
He claimed that the court verdict also imposes restrictions on the use of the party's name, assets, or bank accounts. Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay said, "Any form of interference in running the party is illegal and impermissible. No directives can be issued, nor can appointments be made in the party's name."
He also clarified that no one from the rival faction could communicate with the Election Commission or any other constitutional body using the party's name. Ritabrata also spoke out against attempts to take over party offices, including the Trinamool Bhavan in the metropolitan area. He alleged that certain unauthorised individuals were forcibly entering party offices and attempting to create chaos. He said, "If anyone attempts to forcibly occupy the Metropolitan Trinamool Bhavan or any party office, it is illegal in the eyes of the law."
He mentioned that the court delivered this verdict based on a case filed by ordinary party workers. Ritabrata's camp intends to use this ruling as leverage to pursue strict legal action in the near future. Ritabrata said, "We are now consulting our lawyers regarding this verdict. We will take whatever steps are necessary." Meanwhile, Ritabrata and his associates will be occupied on Monday with preparations for the upcoming July 21st event; however, reports indicate they plan to visit the Metropolitan Trinamool Bhavan soon after consulting their lawyers.