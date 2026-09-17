ETV Bharat / state

'Facing Situation Similar To Rohith Vemula', Says Tamil Nadu Research Scholar Over Lack Of Funds For Studies In Malaysia

Chennai: A research student from Tamil Nadu, pursuing his studies in Malaysia, in an emotional video, said he is facing a situation similar to to Rohith Vemula whose tragic death by suicide in January 2016 sparked nationwide protests over caste discrimination and institutional prejudice in higher educations.

Bharathidasan is a PhD research scholar specializing in Tissue Engineering and Regeneration at a national university in Malaysia. He is pursuing his research under the 'Annal Ambedkar Higher Education Scheme.' In a video released a few months ago, he had expressed distress over the non-receipt of funds for the current academic year under the scheme, noting that he was forced to continue his research by borrowing money from fellow students and professors.

The issue escalated significantly and was even raised in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Subsequently, a clarification issued by the Minister for Social Justice, Vanniyarasu, sparked further controversy. Against the backdrop, Bharathidasan has now released a new video. In it, he speaks with deep anguish, stating that an email sent by Vanniyarasu, has placed him in a position where he is compelled to drop out of his studies.

In the video, he says, "I am speaking with deep anguish. This will certainly affect my well-wishers. Sorry, Sir. Sir, I have been speaking about this matter since April. While the funds for the 'Annal Ambedkar Higher Education Scheme' for the previous year had arrived, I had pointed out back in April that the funds for the current year had not yet been released. My situation was even discussed in the Legislative Assembly. The Minister for Social Justice, Vanniarasu, denied the claims. I subsequently released documents to substantiate my position. I am aware that some documents must remain confidential and cannot be made public".

He says, "However, after this issue was raised in the Assembly, Vanniarasu, emailed me asking for all the documents, which I duly submitted. Yet, to this day, I have not received the funds. Now, I am facing expulsion from the college".

Bharathidasan further says, "I have been told that I must submit my research paper at AIIMS during the first week of October. However, due to a lack of funds, I am unable to go there. Furthermore, I have been unable to conduct any research for the last six months. I had requested funds for my research, but instead, you are attributing faults to me and attempting to suppress me."