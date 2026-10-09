ETV Bharat / state

Faced With Financial Hardships, Woman Throws Ailing Daughter Into Hussain Sagar Lake In Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Faced with financial hardships and a six-year-old daughter suffering from illness, a woman threw the child into the waters of Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar lake on Thursday.

However, the six-year-old was rescued by an auto-rickshaw driver who saw the woman throwing the child into the lake. The auto-rickshaw driver, without a second thought jumped into the lake and brought back the girl to safety. The incident occurred at Domalguda. Inspector Anjan Ali said Shabana, a resident of Hasmathpet in Old Bowenpally, had been abandoned by her husband five years back.

"Since then, she has been supporting her two daughters by working as a domestic help. Her younger daughter, Ruksana, had been suffering from a large intestine infection for some time," he said.

Ali said Shabana sought medical help for Ruksana but it yielded no results. Better medical intervention would have cost more. "Faced with the burden of needing to provide better medical treatment for the child, Shabana took Ruksana to Hussain Sagar at around 2 pm on Thursday and threw her into the water", Ali said.

However, an auto-rickshaw driver passing by reacted instantly and rescued the child, averting a tragedy. Ali said Ruksana, shaken by the incident, was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where her condition is stated to be stable. A case has been registered, said Ali, adding more details will emerge as the probe progresses. He said Shabana will be counselled if required.