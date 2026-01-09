ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Sees Spike in Conjunctivitis Amid Unusual Weather Conditions; Children Among The Most Affected

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is witnessing a steady rise in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as Madras Eye. The city is experiencing an unusual cold wave and high humidity. Doctors say the changing weather conditions, along with urban pollution and lifestyle factors, have created a favourable environment for the rapid spread of eye infections, especially among school-going children.

Hospitals and eye clinics across the city have reported an increase in patients complaining of red, itchy and watery eyes over the past few weeks. While conjunctivitis affects people of all age groups, children remain the most vulnerable due to close contact in classrooms and the shared use of toys and stationery.

Medical experts point out that fluctuating temperatures and rising pollution levels are contributing to the surge. Dr Asima Banu, Head of the Department of Microbiology at Bangalore Medical College, said eye-related complaints have increased in recent weeks.

“Pollution levels in Bengaluru have risen drastically over the past four weeks, leading to more cases of dry eyes, watering and irritation. We are also seeing a sharp increase in allergic conjunctivitis. Eye allergy cases have gone up by nearly 60 per cent, while conjunctivitis cases are at least 20 per cent higher than last year,” she said.

Doctors have advised residents to take basic precautions, including wearing masks outdoors and avoiding early-morning walks, when pollution levels tend to be higher. Dust, smoke and airborne allergens are aggravating eye irritation and increasing susceptibility to infection.

Dr Asima Banu, HOD Microbiology, Bangalore Medical College (ETV Bharat)

Doctors say schools have become key centres for the spread of conjunctivitis. Dr Asima explained that the current outbreak appears to be largely viral in nature.