Bengaluru Sees Spike in Conjunctivitis Amid Unusual Weather Conditions; Children Among The Most Affected
Hospitals and eye clinics across the city have reported an increase in patients complaining of red, itchy and watery eyes over the past few weeks.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru is witnessing a steady rise in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as Madras Eye. The city is experiencing an unusual cold wave and high humidity. Doctors say the changing weather conditions, along with urban pollution and lifestyle factors, have created a favourable environment for the rapid spread of eye infections, especially among school-going children.
Hospitals and eye clinics across the city have reported an increase in patients complaining of red, itchy and watery eyes over the past few weeks. While conjunctivitis affects people of all age groups, children remain the most vulnerable due to close contact in classrooms and the shared use of toys and stationery.
Medical experts point out that fluctuating temperatures and rising pollution levels are contributing to the surge. Dr Asima Banu, Head of the Department of Microbiology at Bangalore Medical College, said eye-related complaints have increased in recent weeks.
“Pollution levels in Bengaluru have risen drastically over the past four weeks, leading to more cases of dry eyes, watering and irritation. We are also seeing a sharp increase in allergic conjunctivitis. Eye allergy cases have gone up by nearly 60 per cent, while conjunctivitis cases are at least 20 per cent higher than last year,” she said.
Doctors have advised residents to take basic precautions, including wearing masks outdoors and avoiding early-morning walks, when pollution levels tend to be higher. Dust, smoke and airborne allergens are aggravating eye irritation and increasing susceptibility to infection.
Doctors say schools have become key centres for the spread of conjunctivitis. Dr Asima explained that the current outbreak appears to be largely viral in nature.
“Madras Eye is usually seen during summer, but what we are witnessing now is most likely a viral eye infection. Viruses survive better in cold conditions, which explains the rise in cases during this season,” she said.
According to her, conjunctivitis is a self-limiting infection, similar to other viral illnesses, but it spreads very easily. “We are seeing an average of 15 to 20 conjunctivitis cases every day. Many patients also present with flu-like symptoms,” she added.
Dr Asima stressed that infected children should not be sent to school. “Parents and teachers must ensure proper handwashing and the use of hand sanitisers. Sending an infected child to school can quickly lead to multiple cases,” she warned.
The Health and Family Welfare Department has taken note of the rise in cases and said the situation is being closely monitored. Speaking to ETV Bharat, a department official said conjunctivitis is contagious and causes redness, excessive watering and sensitivity to light.
“Infected individuals should avoid public places and must not share personal items such as towels, pillows or mobile phones,” the official said.
The department has also urged citizens to maintain hand hygiene, avoid touching or rubbing their eyes, and refrain from self-medication or using unprescribed eye drops. Medical consultation is advised if symptoms such as swelling of the eyelids, pain or a burning sensation occur. Doctors have also cautioned against home remedies and warned that improper treatment can worsen the condition.
Health experts emphasise that awareness and early care are key to controlling the spread. Identifying symptoms early, keeping infected children at home and following medical advice can help slow transmission and protect the wider community.
