Hundreds Of Bats Dropping Dead In Balod On A Daily Basis In Extreme Heat
The death of these flying mammals in huge numbers is a pointer towards the need to go in for large-scale tree plantation and environmental conservation
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Balod: It has been raining bats in Balod in Chhattisgarh over the last three days. What the town has been experiencing is the perishing of hundreds of tree-dwelling rats on a daily basis in the extreme heat. These instances are coming to light from the area near the Bhilai Steel Plant’s Mines Vocational Training (BSPMVT) centre, where the daily temperatures are touching around 45 degrees Celsius.
Incidentally, this is also the period of ‘Nautapa’ or the nine days when the heat is believed to be at its peak, and proper precautions are advised.
The locals say that the situation has become dire, with a stench emanating from the carcasses of the dead bats across the area that makes it difficult for the residents and passersby to breathe properly. They say that some sanitation workers arrive every morning in a vehicle to take away the carcasses to decompose them in order to prevent the spread of infection. But the problem does not end there, as carrying all the carcasses is not possible, and some of them continue to lie behind.
It is being said that such a high toll makes it very difficult to decompose every carcass. This has led to unrest among the locals who fear an outbreak of disease.
A resident of Rajhara locality, Arun Tamrakar, said, "It is very important to ensure that the carcasses are disposed of properly. They are being thrown in a pit nearby, and the place is not being properly sanitised. This can lead to an outbreak of serious diseases."
Another resident, Swadhin Jain, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said, "Why bats are dying is a mystery. If they are dying due to the heat, then it is normal. But still, it needs to be investigated. We will submit a memorandum to the administration regarding this. The entire shopping area should be kept clean so that the general public does not face any problem."
Meanwhile, environmentalists blame indiscriminate tree felling as the primary reason behind the tragedy unfolding in the area. One of the environmentalists, Virendra Singh disclosed, “Just like us, animals and birds cannot tolerate extreme heat. Each has a set body temperature and once the temperature exceeds this limit, there is dehydration. Summer temperatures have risen significantly in recent years. We humans, will have to control them.”
Experts say that the tree-dwelling bats rely on forests and woodlands for their roosting, breeding and foraging habitats. Unlike cave-dwelling bats, they utilise natural tree cavities, flaking bark and foliage to shelter from predators and weather, often displaying strong fidelity to specific wooded areas. It is being argued that with the tree cover coming down, these bats are facing a crisis of survival.
Just a few days back, a similar instance was reported from Pali in Korba, where more than 100 bats died simultaneously. Being an industrial city, the temperatures there also rose to around 45 degrees Celsius and it is believed that the bats died because of heat stroke. A large number of bats are known to migrate to Pali in February and March and they reside near the Naukoniya lake. It was reported that the bats were unable to sustain temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius. Such instances have also come to light from lakes in some villages in the area.
Experts underline that bats are vital to the ecosystem, where they play a vital role in pest control by eating insects and also in pollination. They feed on fruit seeds and move from one place to another, contributing to tree plantation. Their mass deaths in such large numbers are a serious threat to nature. It is being stated that the only way to stem the rising temperatures and save these creatures is through large-scale tree plantations and environmental conservation.
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