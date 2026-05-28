ETV Bharat / state

Hundreds Of Bats Dropping Dead In Balod On A Daily Basis In Extreme Heat

Balod: It has been raining bats in Balod in Chhattisgarh over the last three days. What the town has been experiencing is the perishing of hundreds of tree-dwelling rats on a daily basis in the extreme heat. These instances are coming to light from the area near the Bhilai Steel Plant’s Mines Vocational Training (BSPMVT) centre, where the daily temperatures are touching around 45 degrees Celsius.

Incidentally, this is also the period of ‘Nautapa’ or the nine days when the heat is believed to be at its peak, and proper precautions are advised.

The locals say that the situation has become dire, with a stench emanating from the carcasses of the dead bats across the area that makes it difficult for the residents and passersby to breathe properly. They say that some sanitation workers arrive every morning in a vehicle to take away the carcasses to decompose them in order to prevent the spread of infection. But the problem does not end there, as carrying all the carcasses is not possible, and some of them continue to lie behind.

It is being said that such a high toll makes it very difficult to decompose every carcass. This has led to unrest among the locals who fear an outbreak of disease.

A resident of Rajhara locality, Arun Tamrakar, said, "It is very important to ensure that the carcasses are disposed of properly. They are being thrown in a pit nearby, and the place is not being properly sanitised. This can lead to an outbreak of serious diseases."