ETV Bharat / state

Extramarital Dispute Turns Violent: Woman Sets Lover’s House Ablaze In Punjab

Amritsar: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly used petrol to burn down her lover’s house following a dispute in Amritsar, Punjab. The victim’s family narrowly escaped before the entire structure and their belongings were reduced to ashes.

Following the incident, the police rushed to the locality and registered a case against both parties.

Narrating the sequence of events, the victim Kulwinder Singh’s wife said that the accused woman, named Neha, suddenly entered their house and began opening the cupboard.

“I tried to stop her and asked what she was doing, but she demanded money and my phone. The woman then grabbed cash from the cupboard and forcibly pushed my six-month-old child and me out of the house,” she said. “The woman returned moments later with a bottle of petrol and a lighter, and set the entire house on fire.”

Extramarital Dispute Turns Violent: Woman Sets Lover’s House Ablaze In Punjab (ETV Bharat)

Kulwinder’s wife further said that she had been married to him for four years, but her husband was involved in an ongoing extramarital relationship with the accused. “Despite repeated attempts by the family to part ways, the woman was unwilling to leave my husband. Instead, she threatened to drive him out of the house,” she said.