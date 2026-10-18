Extramarital Dispute Turns Violent: Woman Sets Lover’s House Ablaze In Punjab
In Amritsar, Punjab, a woman allegedly burned down her lover’s house following a dispute, reducing it to ashes. Police registered counter-cases against both parties.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Amritsar: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly used petrol to burn down her lover’s house following a dispute in Amritsar, Punjab. The victim’s family narrowly escaped before the entire structure and their belongings were reduced to ashes.
Following the incident, the police rushed to the locality and registered a case against both parties.
Narrating the sequence of events, the victim Kulwinder Singh’s wife said that the accused woman, named Neha, suddenly entered their house and began opening the cupboard.
“I tried to stop her and asked what she was doing, but she demanded money and my phone. The woman then grabbed cash from the cupboard and forcibly pushed my six-month-old child and me out of the house,” she said. “The woman returned moments later with a bottle of petrol and a lighter, and set the entire house on fire.”
Kulwinder’s wife further said that she had been married to him for four years, but her husband was involved in an ongoing extramarital relationship with the accused. “Despite repeated attempts by the family to part ways, the woman was unwilling to leave my husband. Instead, she threatened to drive him out of the house,” she said.
Meanwhile, the arson resulted in heavy loss to the tune of Rs 4-5 lakh to the family. “All their clothes, jewellery and Rs 95,000 in cash were completely reduced to ashes. They are left with absolutely nothing but the clothes on their backs. We appeal to the administration for justice and financial aid,” a relative said.
Senior Police Official Gurjit Singh confirmed that a dispute between Neha and Kulwinder led to the arson attack.
“We initially registered a case against the woman based on the man’s complaint. However, we have now registered a counter-case against the man following allegations that he vandalised the woman’s house and caused significant damage,” he said.
Singh added that the police had taken the accused woman into custody, and further legal investigation into the matter is underway.
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