Extramarital Affair Ends In Murder In Karnataka: Court Gives Death Sentence To Woman, Lover
A Bhadravati court awarded a death sentence to a woman and her lover for murdering her husband, who opposed their relationship.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Shivamogga: A court in Bhadravati of Karnataka's Shivamogga district has awarded the death sentence to a woman and her lover for murdering her husband after he allegedly opposed their relationship.
The deceased was identified as Prakash Babu, a resident of Suraginthopi in Bhadravati. His wife, Flora Nancy, and her lover, Rajashekariah, were convicted in the case.
Husband Became An Obstacle To Relationship
According to the prosecution, Flora Nancy was involved in a relationship with Rajashekariah. Police said Prakash had repeatedly opposed the relationship, but the accused allegedly continued to meet secretly.
Investigators said Nancy believed her husband had become an obstacle to the affair. She and her lover allegedly conspired to murder him by first making him unconscious using drugs before suffocating him to death.
A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Paper Town Police Station in Bhadravati. The then CPI, Manjunath, who investigated the case, later filed a chargesheet against the accused before the court.
Rare Punishment In Taluk Court
After completion of the trial, the court found both accused guilty. Judge Indira Mailaswamy Chettiar awarded capital punishment to Flora Nancy and Rajashekariah and imposed a fine of Rs 14 lakh. The court also directed that Rs 5 lakh from the fine amount be paid to the complainant.
Government advocate Ratnamma argued the prosecution's case. Legal observers noted that awarding a death sentence in a taluk court is considered extremely rare.
Also Read: