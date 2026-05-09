ETV Bharat / state

Extramarital Affair Ends In Murder In Karnataka: Court Gives Death Sentence To Woman, Lover

A court awarded a death sentence to a woman and her lover for murdering her husband. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Shivamogga: A court in Bhadravati of Karnataka's Shivamogga district has awarded the death sentence to a woman and her lover for murdering her husband after he allegedly opposed their relationship.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Babu, a resident of Suraginthopi in Bhadravati. His wife, Flora Nancy, and her lover, Rajashekariah, were convicted in the case.

Husband Became An Obstacle To Relationship

According to the prosecution, Flora Nancy was involved in a relationship with Rajashekariah. Police said Prakash had repeatedly opposed the relationship, but the accused allegedly continued to meet secretly.

Investigators said Nancy believed her husband had become an obstacle to the affair. She and her lover allegedly conspired to murder him by first making him unconscious using drugs before suffocating him to death.