Extradition Process Initiated For Chakma Murder Suspect Who Fled To Nepal: Uttarakhand Police

Dehradun: The process for the extradition of Yagyaraj Awasthi, the main accused in the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun, has been initiated following suspicions that he has fled to Nepal.

Police on Thursday said that Awasthi — who allegedly fled the scene after the incident in December last year — is suspected to be in Nepal, and therefore, the extradition process has been started. Awasthi is a resident of Kanchanpur district in Nepal, they said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh also confirmed this development in the Angel Chakma murder case. "The legal process for this has been initiated," he said. Chakma (24), an MBA final year student at a private university here, was allegedly attacked and seriously injured with knives and brass knuckles by six youths in the Selakui area on December 9. Chakma died on December 26 after being hospitalised for 17 days.