Police Bust Major Extortion Network In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, Four Arrested

Sriganganagar: Police busted a organized extortion network by seizing around Rs 91 lakh in cash from a car in the Raisinghnagar area of ​​Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

Police said four persons with connections with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Arju Bishnoi gangs were arrested. Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan stated that a luxury car was intercepted during a blockade in Raisinghnagar and Rs 90,84,900 in cash was recovered from it during checking.

The accused, Kuldeep Kumar, Aman Kumar, Ramswaroop, who were in the car, were arrested on the spot. Another accused is Jairam who handed over the money to the three. Initial interrogation revealed that the money was brought from Jodhpur and was to be delivered to various individuals in Sriganganagar district, the SP said.

Duhan said the accused extorted large sums of money from traders and businessmen by threatening them with dire consequences. "The extorted money was delivered to top gang members through a designated channel," the SP said.