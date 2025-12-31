Police Bust Major Extortion Network In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, Four Arrested
The accused were carrying around Rs 91 lakh in a car from Jodhpur to Raisinghnagar.
Sriganganagar: Police busted a organized extortion network by seizing around Rs 91 lakh in cash from a car in the Raisinghnagar area of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.
Police said four persons with connections with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Arju Bishnoi gangs were arrested. Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan stated that a luxury car was intercepted during a blockade in Raisinghnagar and Rs 90,84,900 in cash was recovered from it during checking.
The accused, Kuldeep Kumar, Aman Kumar, Ramswaroop, who were in the car, were arrested on the spot. Another accused is Jairam who handed over the money to the three. Initial interrogation revealed that the money was brought from Jodhpur and was to be delivered to various individuals in Sriganganagar district, the SP said.
Duhan said the accused extorted large sums of money from traders and businessmen by threatening them with dire consequences. "The extorted money was delivered to top gang members through a designated channel," the SP said.
She said Kuldeep's nephew, Akshay Kumar, was in contact with Sahil alias Shanti, who works for the Lawrence Bishnoi and Arju Bishnoi gangs. "Akshay also became involved with Arju Bishnoi's network through the connection. Later, Akshay recruited Yogesh Kumar, son of Kuldeep to the gang. It was on Yogesh's instructions that the extortion money was being brought from Jodhpur to Raisinghnagar," the SP said.
Police said the extorted money was routed through Manish Bishnoi, a resident of Suratgarh, to Kuldeep and Yogesh, from where it was sent to members of the Sahil and Arju Bishnoi gang. "The money was used to purchase weapons, conduct gang activities, and support absconding criminals," the SP said.
"Police have formed a special investigation team to delve deeper into the matter. The network is suspected to have links to several states, and more major revelations may emerge in the coming days," the SP said.
