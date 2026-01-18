ETV Bharat / state

Extortion Module Linked To Gangster Goldy Brar Busted In Punjab; 10 Operatives Arrested

Chandigarh: In a major operation, Punjab Police has busted an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar by arresting 10 operatives in a three-week operation and recovered foreign-made pistols and other weapons from their possession.

Divulging the details of the operation on his official X handle, Punjab Director General of Police(DGP), Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busted an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar, arrested 10 operatives in a focused 3-week operation and recovered foreign-made pistols, including 2 Austrian Glock pistols and 10 other modern weapons”.

“The arrested operatives are involved in illegal arms smuggling, extortion and planned murders with the aim of creating chaos across the state. FIRs have been registered under BNS and Arms Act. Further investigation is on to nab the remaining accomplices. Punjab Police is firmly committed to crushing the organised crime and gangster network and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," he added.