Extortion Module Linked To Gangster Goldy Brar Busted In Punjab; 10 Operatives Arrested
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the three-week long operation busted the module and recovered foreign-made pistols and other weapons.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major operation, Punjab Police has busted an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar by arresting 10 operatives in a three-week operation and recovered foreign-made pistols and other weapons from their possession.
Divulging the details of the operation on his official X handle, Punjab Director General of Police(DGP), Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busted an extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar, arrested 10 operatives in a focused 3-week operation and recovered foreign-made pistols, including 2 Austrian Glock pistols and 10 other modern weapons”.
“The arrested operatives are involved in illegal arms smuggling, extortion and planned murders with the aim of creating chaos across the state. FIRs have been registered under BNS and Arms Act. Further investigation is on to nab the remaining accomplices. Punjab Police is firmly committed to crushing the organised crime and gangster network and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," he added.
In a major breakthrough, #Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busts an extortion module linked to Gangster Goldy Brar, apprehends 10 operatives in a focused 3-week operation and recovers foreign-made pistols, including 2 Austrian #Glock pistols and 10 other sophisticated weapons.… pic.twitter.com/TItDNzsGpE— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 18, 2026
The Punjab Police also wrote the details about the operation on the official Facebook page.
The operation comes three days after the Counter Intelligence Amritsar busted a narcotic smuggling module with huge recovery of 40 kg Heroin and apprehended four accused belonging to village Kot Isse Khan, District Moga.
According to the police, in the intelligence-led operation, preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused had collected a large heroin consignment on the directions of a habitual narco-smuggler to further supply heroin/narcotics across different locations in Punjab. An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar and further investigation is underway to trace the complete supply chain and identify backward and forward linkages, including possible cross-border connections.
