ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Orders External Audit For Srinagar Smart City Amid Flooding, Corruption Concerns

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir government has decided to conduct a third party audit of Srinagar Smart City for accessing the works undertaken in the project which has incurred thousands of crores for sprucing up the city in the last several years.

The decision was taken at the last cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar early this week after the project was declared completed. A panel and terms of reference will be issued following which the audit will be held by an external agency.

The audit will assess whether works and funds were utilised in sync with the approved plan of the project, an official added.

The central flagship urban development programme in Srinagar is part of the 100 cities across the country for transforming them into inclusive and sustainable through infrastructure development. Approved in 2017, 161 projects were to be developed with a total tranche of Rs 3,634 crores in Srinagar.