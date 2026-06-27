Jammu Kashmir Govt Orders External Audit For Srinagar Smart City Amid Flooding, Corruption Concerns
Jammu Kashmir orders a third-party audit of the completed Srinagar Smart City project amid concerns over fund use, quality, and recent flooding problems.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir government has decided to conduct a third party audit of Srinagar Smart City for accessing the works undertaken in the project which has incurred thousands of crores for sprucing up the city in the last several years.
The decision was taken at the last cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar early this week after the project was declared completed. A panel and terms of reference will be issued following which the audit will be held by an external agency.
The audit will assess whether works and funds were utilised in sync with the approved plan of the project, an official added.
The central flagship urban development programme in Srinagar is part of the 100 cities across the country for transforming them into inclusive and sustainable through infrastructure development. Approved in 2017, 161 projects were to be developed with a total tranche of Rs 3,634 crores in Srinagar.
A senior urban development official said some projects from the project were audited by the external agency but the government wants a complete audit before the project is completely transferred to the union territory.
“The audit is mandated before taking over the project as the government has not taken over the smart city yet. The cabinet took a call to conduct the audit through an external agency,” National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar told ETV Bharat.
Last year, the ministry of housing and urban development told Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir has completed 157 projects and only 4 are pending under the smart city mission. The ministry said that four projects being developed at 103 crores are still under implementation.
At Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), which is the nodal agency for implementing the project, said the entire project stands completed now. This includes the revamped wooden footbridge over Jehlum river in the heart of Srinagar’s Amira Kadal in March.
But the Srinagar Smart City mission has come under scanner after the Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a case for use of substandard material and irregularities. Early this week, a few hours of downpour left Srinagar roads waterlogged, raising questions on the smart city claim under which drainage network was developed for flushing out rainwater.
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