'Extend Heartfelt Gratitude To All': West Bengal CM Honours Those Who Opposed 1975 Emergency
Suvendu Adhikari announces a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000, medical allowance and free travel on government buses for these 'Loktantra Senanis', reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday slammed the erstwhile Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments for allegedly attempting to erase nationalism, patriotism, and Indian culture along with making people forget Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's contributions.
He expressed his gratitude to all people who had endured imprisonment to safeguard democracy. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulation those who fought with their heads held high despite enduring inhumane oppression in 1975 and those who played a significant role from West Bengal in transforming India into a great democratic nation," Adhikari said at Nabanna while paying a special tribute to those who stood up against the Emergency of 1975.
During the programme, copper plaques were handed over to these 'Loktantra Senanis' (Champions of Democracy). Also, the state government announced a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000, a medical allowance, and free travel facilities on government buses for them.
"Please accept this honour; that is my humble request to you. It is not much, in today's times of high costs, it amounts to very little. Had these people not built a mass movement during the Emergency, India would have turned into a country like China or North Korea today," he said.
Ministers Purnima Chakraborty, Umesh Rai, and Tapas Roy, along with senior officials, attended the event. Members of the 'Loktantra Senani Sangha', including Shambhunath Dhara, Pratap Bandyopadhyay, and Debashis Lahiri, were present on the occasion.
Adhikari said the current government was established upon the foundation of the sacrifices made by those people. "I strongly criticise the previous Left and Trinamool governments, for their attempts to erase nationalism, patriotism, and Indian culture during their 34-year and 15-year tenures respectively. There were attempts to make people forget the contributions of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," he added.
"As a humble effort to recognise your past contributions, we took a decision in the Cabinet; subsequently, when our Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the eight-month budget, we included the provision to honour these 'Loktantra Senanis'," he said
Highlighting the nationalist initiatives undertaken by Bengal government, Adhikari said that steps have been initiated to provide land to the BSF for securing the borders and to expel illegal infiltrators. The current government has decided to observe 'Paschim Banga Diwas' (West Bengal Day) on June 20, replacing the date of Poila Baisakh previously announced by the former government.
Adhikari also said that a public holiday has been declared on July 6, marking the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and 125-foot statue of him will be set up at the Milan Mela grounds. A committee led by the Chief Minister has been formed for this purpose, with its first meeting scheduled for the August 13 at Nabanna. He assured that this history would also be incorporated into the school textbook curriculum as well.
He alleged that over a hundred thousand people across the country were arrested without trial through the misuse of the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). Of these, over 5000 people were imprisoned from West Bengal alone. The government said this recognition is being conferred to honour history.
Speaking about the active role that the state government is playing in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for Independence Day, he said national flags will be delivered to seven million households across the state. On Monday, 50,000 people would march with the Tricolour from Netaji statue to the Birla Planetarium.
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