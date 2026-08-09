ETV Bharat / state

'Extend Heartfelt Gratitude To All': West Bengal CM Honours Those Who Opposed 1975 Emergency

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday slammed the erstwhile Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments for allegedly attempting to erase nationalism, patriotism, and Indian culture along with making people forget Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's contributions.

He expressed his gratitude to all people who had endured imprisonment to safeguard democracy. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulation those who fought with their heads held high despite enduring inhumane oppression in 1975 and those who played a significant role from West Bengal in transforming India into a great democratic nation," Adhikari said at Nabanna while paying a special tribute to those who stood up against the Emergency of 1975.

During the programme, copper plaques were handed over to these 'Loktantra Senanis' (Champions of Democracy). Also, the state government announced a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000, a medical allowance, and free travel facilities on government buses for them.

"Please accept this honour; that is my humble request to you. It is not much, in today's times of high costs, it amounts to very little. Had these people not built a mass movement during the Emergency, India would have turned into a country like China or North Korea today," he said.

Ministers Purnima Chakraborty, Umesh Rai, and Tapas Roy, along with senior officials, attended the event. Members of the 'Loktantra Senani Sangha', including Shambhunath Dhara, Pratap Bandyopadhyay, and Debashis Lahiri, were present on the occasion.

Adhikari said the current government was established upon the foundation of the sacrifices made by those people. "I strongly criticise the previous Left and Trinamool governments, for their attempts to erase nationalism, patriotism, and Indian culture during their 34-year and 15-year tenures respectively. There were attempts to make people forget the contributions of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," he added.