ETV Bharat / state

Extend Financial Assistance To Airlines Under Udan Scheme To Five Years: Karnataka Govt To Centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil on Friday urged the Centre to increase the lock-in period for assistance given to airlines under the Udan (ude desh ki aam nagarik) scheme to keep district and smaller airports up and running. Currently, airlines receive financial assistance in different forms for three years for operating flights from smaller airports across the country under the scheme.

"We have requested the Centre to increase this period to five years because most of the smaller airports are shutting down across India as airlines cannot sustain operations without government assistance. The Union Aviation Minister has responded positively to our request," Patil said.

In Karnataka, Kalaburagi and Bidar airports have already shut down because airlines withdrew their services after the lock-in period. Shivamogga airport, inaugurated in 2023, is also likely to face the same situation in one or two years, Patil added.

Patil said that besides increasing the assistance period to five years, the state suggested continuing the assistance for the next five years with a 50% share from the states. "If we don't make such offers, no airlines will operate from smaller airports. All of them will ultimately shut down," Patil added.