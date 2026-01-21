ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Hospitals See Rise In Patients With Breathing Issues, Doctors Warn Against Exposure To Pigeon And Bird Droppings

Jaipur: Senior doctors here in Rajasthan have warned that close and long-term contact with pigeons and other birds can lead to serious lung diseases, including interstitial lung disease (ILD).

The warning comes at a time when several hospitals, including the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here, have witnessed a rise in patients encountering severe breathing problems over the last few days.

Dr Manoj Sharma from the Medicine Department of SMS Hospital said that waste and feathers from pigeons and other birds release harmful particles into the air. "When these particles are breathed in, they can damage the lungs and increase the risk of serious respiratory illnesses," he said.

He explained that continuous exposure to these particles can also cause allergies. "In the early stages, patients may develop symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. Many people ignore these signs, but if treatment is delayed, the disease can become severe," the doctor said.

Dr Sharma further said that in areas where pigeons gather frequently, hospitals are seeing more cases of cough, breathing trouble and interstitial lung disease. "In serious cases, patients may even need ventilator support, and if not treated in time, the illness can be life-threatening," he cautioned.