ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, Dozens Injured In Andhra's Kadri Village As Explosives Illegally Stored In A House Triggers Deadly Blast

Puttaparthi: A devastating explosion in Kummaravandlapalli village, Kadiri Mandal of Sri Satya Sai district, has left four dead and dozens injured, raising serious concerns over the unsafe and illegal storage of explosives. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when a fire broke out in a rented house allegedly housing explosive materials.

Villagers, unaware of the danger, rushed to help extinguish the flames, only to be caught in a deadly series of blasts.

The explosion claimed the lives of four persons, including Madhusudhan, a daily wage mason, who was trying to help extinguish the fire. He was struck by flying debris and succumbed to his injuries. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Syed Aslam Basha, visiting the village with his wife for official work at the Secretariat, was another casualty. He also rushed to the scene when he saw smoke but did not survive the explosion, leaving behind two sons.

Mabunnisa, a resident living next to the house where explosives were stored, was also killed after being trapped by the collapsing walls of her home. Despite her daughter’s warnings, she went out to assess the situation.