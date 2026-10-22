ETV Bharat / state

Explosives, Harmful Chemicals Recovered From Abandoned Car In West Bengal's Duttapukur; One Held

Abandoned car on Jessore Road ( ETV Bharat )

Duttapukur: Explosives and harmful chemicals were recovered from an abandoned four-wheeler in Tetultala area of ​​Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, police said.

Rakibul Islam, the owner of a motorcycle showroom in Duttapukur, has been arrested in connection with the incident, an official said.

Samples of the explosives and chemicals have been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis, he added. According to the police, local residents had noticed the vehicle parked along Jessore Road in Tetultala area since Wednesday afternoon and informed the local police station. Barasat Superintendent of Police (SP) J Mercy said, "An abandoned vehicle was seized from the side of Jessore Road in Duttapukur. Chemicals were recovered from the vehicle and the samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory. One person has already been arrested in connection with the incident."