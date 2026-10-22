Explosives, Harmful Chemicals Recovered From Abandoned Car In West Bengal's Duttapukur; One Held
An investigation has been launched to determine whether there was any plot to carry out acts of sabotage, Duttapukur Police said.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Duttapukur: Explosives and harmful chemicals were recovered from an abandoned four-wheeler in Tetultala area of Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, police said.
Rakibul Islam, the owner of a motorcycle showroom in Duttapukur, has been arrested in connection with the incident, an official said.
Samples of the explosives and chemicals have been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis, he added.
According to the police, local residents had noticed the vehicle parked along Jessore Road in Tetultala area since Wednesday afternoon and informed the local police station.
Barasat Superintendent of Police (SP) J Mercy said, "An abandoned vehicle was seized from the side of Jessore Road in Duttapukur. Chemicals were recovered from the vehicle and the samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory. One person has already been arrested in connection with the incident."
The vehicle remained at the location till Wednesday night, after which, the police were notified. Officers from the Duttapukur police station arrived first, and the state police's bomb squad was called in.
Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the scene at night followed by the forensic experts. During the search in the early hours of the morning, various explosives and chemicals were recovered from the vehicle, along with many metal rods.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the explosives were being transported toward Kolkata. Investigating officers have already begun questioning Rakibul.
According to local residents, Rakibul owns several houses in the Duttapukur area; he resides in one of them, while the others are occupied by tenants. The investigating officers visited Rakibul’s home and questioned his family members on Thursday morning. The police have initiated an investigation to determine whether there was any plot to carry out acts of sabotage.
Also Read