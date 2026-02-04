ETV Bharat / state

FSL Team Probes Alwar Incident After Explosive Goes Off In Three-Year-Old’s Mouth

Alwar: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team on Wednesday visited the incident site in Ramgarh to investigate a case in which an explosive substance reportedly went off in the mouth of a three-year-old girl. The team collected samples of toffees and other food items from a local shop as part of the probe. Police have recorded statements from the child’s family members and questioned the shopkeeper. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family, and further investigation is underway.

Ramgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pintu Kumar said the incident occurred in Chauki Bas village under the Ramgarh police station limits. Following the explosion, the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, the shopkeeper allegedly gave the child, identified as Akshu, an object containing an explosive substance instead of a toffee. The object reportedly exploded in the child’s mouth, causing serious injuries.

DSP Kumar said the FSL team reached the village on Wednesday, inspected the spot, and collected evidence related to the incident. “The team examined the shop and collected samples of toffees and other edible items available there. All food products and materials present in the shop were checked, and the shopkeeper was questioned regarding the items sold,” he said.