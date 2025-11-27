Five Held For Hurling Explosives At Women's Police Station In Haryana's Sirsa
Police said a special team has been formed to investigate the case under the supervision of the district SP.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST
Sirsa: Sirsa police on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly hurling explosives at the women's police station here.
Sirsa Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said after a video showing a youth hurling explosives at the police station went viral, the police initiated a probe and arrested the five accused. He said the incident was carried out to spread terror in the town.
The type of explosives hurled at the police station has not been identified yet and a probe is on. Saharan said the accused are residents of Kharia village in Sirsa. "Three of the accused have criminal records. A special team has been formed to investigate the case, which I am monitoring personally. I appeal people not to pay any attention to rumors," he said.
The SP asked landlords to share details of their tenants with the police.
The video of the explosives thrown at the women's police station in Sirsa shows a young man with a handkerchief tied around his face at night, accompanied by two other young men. They can be seen hurling explosives at the police station following which they flee the spot on a bike. Following the video, police began investigating the matter. The explosives were hurled at a vacant lot in front of the women's police station gate. The explosion also sent sparks to the branches of nearby trees.
Also Read
Explosives Concealed In Village By Notorious Criminal Defused By Bomb Squad In Haryana