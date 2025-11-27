ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For Hurling Explosives At Women's Police Station In Haryana's Sirsa

Sirsa: Sirsa police on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly hurling explosives at the women's police station here.

Sirsa Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said after a video showing a youth hurling explosives at the police station went viral, the police initiated a probe and arrested the five accused. He said the incident was carried out to spread terror in the town.

The type of explosives hurled at the police station has not been identified yet and a probe is on. Saharan said the accused are residents of Kharia village in Sirsa. "Three of the accused have criminal records. A special team has been formed to investigate the case, which I am monitoring personally. I appeal people not to pay any attention to rumors," he said.