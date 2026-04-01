ETV Bharat / state

Explosion Outside BJP Office In Chandigarh, Probe On

Chandigarh: An explosion was reported evening outside the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh's Sector 37 on Wednesday.

The explosion prompted an immediate security response. According to reports, the blast occurred in the vicinity of the office, though the exact cause and nature of the explosion remain unclear.

According to Chandigarh Police sources, the blast occurred at around 5 pm. Preliminary findings suggest two persons arrived on a two-wheeler, got down and allegedly hurled a crude bomb or crude Improvised Explosive Device (IED) before fleeing the spot.

BJP leader Vineet Joshi said, "It was around 5 pm when we heard an explosion outside the party office. We were all sitting in the office. When we came out, we saw several vehicles were hit by shrapnel and several windows were broken. The Chandigarh Police were informed of the incident. Police are deployed at the spot and are taking action."