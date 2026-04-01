Explosion Outside BJP Office In Chandigarh, Probe On
The explosion was reported at around 5 pm. A BJP leader said several vehicles were hit by shrapnel after the explosion.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Chandigarh: An explosion was reported evening outside the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh's Sector 37 on Wednesday.
The explosion prompted an immediate security response. According to reports, the blast occurred in the vicinity of the office, though the exact cause and nature of the explosion remain unclear.
According to Chandigarh Police sources, the blast occurred at around 5 pm. Preliminary findings suggest two persons arrived on a two-wheeler, got down and allegedly hurled a crude bomb or crude Improvised Explosive Device (IED) before fleeing the spot.
BJP leader Vineet Joshi said, "It was around 5 pm when we heard an explosion outside the party office. We were all sitting in the office. When we came out, we saw several vehicles were hit by shrapnel and several windows were broken. The Chandigarh Police were informed of the incident. Police are deployed at the spot and are taking action."
Police said, CCTV footage from nearby locations is being scanned to identify the suspects and trace their movement. Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and have cordoned off the area.
Sources said there was no specific prior input indicating the BJP office was under threat. They also clarified that the device was not a grenade but a crude bomb. A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has also arrived to collect evidence and assess the situation.
Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed at the location to strengthen security. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
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