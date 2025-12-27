ETV Bharat / state

Explosion Near Mysuru Palace: NIA Joins Probe; Toll Rises To 3 As Two Women Die During Treatment

Explosion Near Mysuru Palace: Toll Rises To 3 As Two Women Die During Treatment ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: The death toll in the helium gas cylinder explosion near Jayamartanda gate of Mysuru Palace has risen to three after two women who were admitted to the hospital for treatment died on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Manjula from Chamalapur in Nanjangud, and Lakshmi (29), a native of Bengaluru.

The incident happened on Thursday night, Christmas Day, when a balloon seller, identified as Salim from Uttar Pradesh, was filling helium gas into balloons. The cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the vendor Salim on the spot and injuring several people who were passing by, police said.

Manjula and Lakshmi, who were seriously injured, were admitted to the KR Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. However, both of them died last night without responding to treatment.