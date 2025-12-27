Explosion Near Mysuru Palace: NIA Joins Probe; Toll Rises To 3 As Two Women Die During Treatment
Police said the cylinder belonged to a helium balloon vendor and the blast took place right in front of the Jayamartanda Gate of Mysuru Palace.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 9:09 AM IST
Mysuru: The death toll in the helium gas cylinder explosion near Jayamartanda gate of Mysuru Palace has risen to three after two women who were admitted to the hospital for treatment died on Friday night.
The deceased have been identified as Manjula from Chamalapur in Nanjangud, and Lakshmi (29), a native of Bengaluru.
The incident happened on Thursday night, Christmas Day, when a balloon seller, identified as Salim from Uttar Pradesh, was filling helium gas into balloons. The cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the vendor Salim on the spot and injuring several people who were passing by, police said.
Manjula and Lakshmi, who were seriously injured, were admitted to the KR Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. However, both of them died last night without responding to treatment.
As per officials, Lakshmi's husband, Rajesh, happens to be a resident of Hosahalli village in Mandya district and drives auto-rickshaw in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru. Police said the couple had come to a relative's house in Belavadi, Mysuru, on Thursday and visited the palace in the evening. "Lakshmi had suffered grievous injuries in the blast, including severe abdominal trauma, and despite intensive treatment, she could not be saved," a senior police officer said.
Speaking to media, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he had instructed the authorities to conduct a through investigation into the incident and submit a report. "A man from Uttar Pradesh who was selling balloons died in the incident. It seems that there is no control over those selling small items. More action should be taken as tourists are coming. I have instructed to discuss with the officials of the Tourism Department and take necessary action. How did the balloon seller get the helium cylinder, and from where did he buy it? They will investigate all this and submit a report," he said.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the probe and is collecting information related to the incident. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.
