ETV Bharat / state

Explosion In Varanasi Firecracker Factory: Two Kids, Woman Rescued; Building Owner Arrested

Varanasi: The owner of an illegal firecracker factory, where a massive explosion ripped through the building, leading to its collapse on Thursday, was arrested late at night following a brief police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district.

The accused, Raju Khan, who fled the scene after the incident, was later intercepted by the police. He opened fire on the police team, and a bullet grazed the edge of a bulletproof vest of a sub-inspector from the Sarnath police station. In retaliatory fire, police shot Raju in his right leg. An illegal firearm and two spent cartridges were recovered from his possession.

At around 5 pm, an explosion occurred in a two-storey building and the entire structure collapsed in the Sarang Talab area under the jurisdiction of the Sarnath police station. Three persons, including two children and a woman, who were initially trapped, were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The sound of the blast triggered panic in the area, and locals said that it felt like an earthquake since many adjacent buildings shook. Two to three neighbouring houses also sustained damage due to the blast. Teams from the SDRF and NDRF are currently conducting search operations at the site.

A woman in the area said she heard a loud sound, and when she came outside her house, she was shocked to find that the entire front portion the building had collapsed. "The house of the accused has collapsed due to their own misdeed but my house also suffered major damage. We had repeatedly requested Raju not to go ahead with the firecracker manufacturing since this is a residential area. But he didn't listen. We had also complained about it to the police and the accused house owner was behind the cars for six months," she said.

Another woman said that window panes were shattered in her house and many children sustained injuries. They said that they have been left almost homeless as their houses have been damaged.