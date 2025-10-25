ETV Bharat / state

Explosion In A house In Bengaluru: One Died, Three Injured

The house that collapsed in the explosion. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: An elderly woman died in a house explosion in Triveni Nagar, K.R. Puram. The deceased was Akkayamma (80), who was in the house. Chandana (22), Shekhar (52) and Kiran Kumar (25) were seriously injured.

The police suspect that a cooking gas cylinder exploded, causing the incident around 7.15 am on Saturday, and the house was completely damaged.

The intensity of the explosion damaged a few other houses in the vicinity. While the elderly woman, Akkayamma, died on the spot, Chandana sustained serious injuries and was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.