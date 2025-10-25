ETV Bharat / state

Explosion In A house In Bengaluru: One Died, Three Injured

The police suspect that the explosion was caused by a cooking gas cylinder.

K R Puram Explosion
The house that collapsed in the explosion. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
Bengaluru: An elderly woman died in a house explosion in Triveni Nagar, K.R. Puram. The deceased was Akkayamma (80), who was in the house. Chandana (22), Shekhar (52) and Kiran Kumar (25) were seriously injured.

The police suspect that a cooking gas cylinder exploded, causing the incident around 7.15 am on Saturday, and the house was completely damaged.

The intensity of the explosion damaged a few other houses in the vicinity. While the elderly woman, Akkayamma, died on the spot, Chandana sustained serious injuries and was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The K R Puram police visited the scene, examined it. Following the preliminary examination, K Parashuram, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, said, "It appears that a cylinder explosion has occurred and more detailed information will be available after further investigation."

K R Puram MLA Bhairathi Basavaraj visited the scene and said, "I am shocked to see this incident. It raises doubts as to whether this incident occurred due to a gas leak or an explosion. It should be known whether something like this happened due to the storage of explosives. It is doubtful that such large-scale damage could have been caused by a cylinder explosion. A proper investigation should be conducted to clear the doubts."

