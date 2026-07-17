ETV Bharat / state

Explosion During Welding Work On Gas Tanker Kills One, Injures Two In Chembur

Mumbai: One person was killed and two others injured in an explosion during welding work on an empty gas tanker in a garage in Mumbai's Chembur area on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place at 5pm in Mukund Nagar, the RCF police station official informed.