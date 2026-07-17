Explosion During Welding Work On Gas Tanker Kills One, Injures Two In Chembur
The incident took place at 5pm in Mukund Nagar, the RCF police station official informed.
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Mumbai: One person was killed and two others injured in an explosion during welding work on an empty gas tanker in a garage in Mumbai's Chembur area on Friday evening, a police official said.
The incident took place at 5pm in Mukund Nagar, the RCF police station official informed.
"Welding work was being carried out on an empty gas tanker when an explosion took place. The driver of the tanker died, while two welders sustained injuries. They have been hospitalised," he added.
Further probe is underway, the official said.