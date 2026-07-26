Tamil Nadu: Two Workers Killed In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit Near Sivakasi
The workers were killed in an explosion at the alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Virudhunagar: Two workers were killed, and another sustained serious burn injuries in an explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Sunday, officials said.
The explosion occurred at a tin-shed structure in the Chengamalapatti area, where crackers were allegedly being manufactured illegally. According to preliminary information, workers were engaged in making firecrackers when an explosion triggered a fire, killing two of them on the spot.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the site and launched firefighting operations. Another worker, who suffered severe burn injuries, was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.
The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Police and other authorities have begun an investigation into the incident. Officials said further details are awaited.
On Friday, four people are feared dead in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Naya village under Gangoh police station of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
Police said two bodies have been recovered even as efforts are on to ascertain the deceased's identity. Locals said the remains of the deceased were scattered far and wide after the explosion.
The explosion at the factory was so powerful that it could be heard nearly two kilometres away. According to eyewitnesses, the loud explosion occurred in the evening, followed by flames rising from the factory. A total of 24 people were working in the factory at the time of the explosion.
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