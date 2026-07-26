ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Two Workers Killed In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit Near Sivakasi

Virudhunagar: Two workers were killed, and another sustained serious burn injuries in an explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at a tin-shed structure in the Chengamalapatti area, where crackers were allegedly being manufactured illegally. According to preliminary information, workers were engaged in making firecrackers when an explosion triggered a fire, killing two of them on the spot.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the site and launched firefighting operations. Another worker, who suffered severe burn injuries, was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Police and other authorities have begun an investigation into the incident. Officials said further details are awaited.