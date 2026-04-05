ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Four Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode: At least two persons were killed and four others injured in a devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Kerala's Kozhikode, police officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in Mele Kurikkathur near Kunnamangalam late on April 4, they said. City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph identified the deceased as Rahul (32), the owner of the house where the blast occurred, and his relative, also named Rahul (24).

The explosion reportedly took place while firecrackers were being manufactured at the house owned by a person named Baby. The injured include Vishnu and Sini, who were tenants at the house, their young child, and a relative identified as Hindith. All injured are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Two Killed, Four Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Kerala's Kozhikode (ETV Bharat)

Residents came to know about the illegal manufacturing unit only after the explosion. A portion of the tiled house and an adjacent shed were destroyed in the incident, while nearby houses belonging to Ramani, Balan and Valsala also suffered significant damage.

Police said the scene was gruesome, with body parts of the deceased recovered from nearby courtyards and fields, and bloodstains visible across the premises. With the assistance of the fire force, police recovered and neutralised a large cache of illegal firecrackers from the site.