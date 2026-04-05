Two Killed, Four Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Kerala's Kozhikode
An explosion at an unlicensed firecracker unit in Kozhikode killed two people and injured four others, triggering a major probe.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST|
Updated : April 5, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Kozhikode: At least two persons were killed and four others injured in a devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Kerala's Kozhikode, police officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in Mele Kurikkathur near Kunnamangalam late on April 4, they said. City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph identified the deceased as Rahul (32), the owner of the house where the blast occurred, and his relative, also named Rahul (24).
The explosion reportedly took place while firecrackers were being manufactured at the house owned by a person named Baby. The injured include Vishnu and Sini, who were tenants at the house, their young child, and a relative identified as Hindith. All injured are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
Residents came to know about the illegal manufacturing unit only after the explosion. A portion of the tiled house and an adjacent shed were destroyed in the incident, while nearby houses belonging to Ramani, Balan and Valsala also suffered significant damage.
Police said the scene was gruesome, with body parts of the deceased recovered from nearby courtyards and fields, and bloodstains visible across the premises. With the assistance of the fire force, police recovered and neutralised a large cache of illegal firecrackers from the site.
Gram Panchayat President C.V. Shamjith stated the unit was operating without a licence and was primarily engaged in producing ‘Ola Padakkam’ (palm-leaf crackers), for which licences are currently not issued. He called for a high-level probe into the incident.
Senior officials, including Inspector General (IG) Rajpal Meena, Commissioner Merin Joseph and State Special Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) N. Biswas, visited the site for a preliminary inspection.
A large quantity of raw materials used in firecracker manufacturing was seized from the location. The Kunnamangalam Police have registered a case. While IG Rajpal Meena said the licensing status is being officially verified, the scale of the operation indicates a major illegal enterprise.
Authorities suspect that the firecrackers were being manufactured and stored secretly to meet demand for the upcoming Vishu festival and the general elections. The area has been cordoned off and police personnel deployed, while a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.
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